WiSA and LG Electronics Extend Global Collaboration, Making LG Electronics’ 2020 Line-Up of OLED and NanoCell TVs WiSA Ready

LG Continues to Embrace WiSA Industry Standards Across Display Products to be Unveiled at CES 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio—WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced it has extended its global collaboration with LG Electronics, bringing WiSA technology to LG Electronics’ 2020 line-up of OLED and NanoCell 4K Smart TVs to be unveiled at CES 2020 next month. WiSA Ready™* LG TVs are seamlessly compatible with WiSA USB Transmitters, allowing them to easily communicate with a wide and growing range of intelligent, WiSA Certified™ speakers that together deliver unprecedented wireless sound for the home entertainment experience.

Announced last year, this ongoing global collaboration culminated in the launch of 9 series of WiSA Ready 2019 LG OLED and NanoCell TVs as well as a nationwide point-of-sale promotion at nearly 300 Best Buy stores last fall. This major retail promotion showcased LG’s WiSA Ready Smart TVs, Klipsch’s WiSA Certified Reference Wireless Speakers and Axiim’s LINK Wireless Audio Transmitter that highlight the next generation of wireless home entertainment audio.

“ LG’s OLED TVs are the gold standard for TVs and WiSA technology continues to set the standard for next generation home entertainment,” said Tim Alessi, senior director, product marketing at LG Electronics. “ As consumers demand superior audio performance to complete their home entertainment experience, the collaboration between LG and WiSA provides the ideal solution to ensure superior sound, easy setup and wide compatibility.”

LG’s 2020 TVs with WiSA technology ensure low-latency, seamless speaker synchronization and hi-fidelity sound via a range of already available WiSA Certified intelligent speakers from global providers including Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Enclave Audio, Axiim, and System Audio. All WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio capabilities and authentic concert-quality sound that dramatically increases the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. As a result, consumers can expect a reliable and flawless experience, but unlike traditional audio systems, set up is simple and takes just minutes, even for 5.1 surround sound setups.

“ With the support of WiSA members like LG Electronics, we continue to enable the industry’s best audio experiences for home entertainment,” said Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association. “ WiSA Ready LG TVs are an integral part of our delivering next generation wireless sound to the global market.”

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

