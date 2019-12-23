Pay TV Markets and Players – The Market’s Transition to OTT – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pay TV Markets and Players – The Market’s Transition to OTT” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Is pay TV stuck in an inexorable decline? Is SVOD the miracle cure? Have veteran players become aware of the changing tide and adapted their strategies accordingly? Who will be the big winners in this massive migration to online (OTT) services?

This report tackles all of these questions by examining both markets and players.

It begins with a detailed look at subscription TV & video markets: how TV and SVOD subscriptions are progressing on each type of network (2015-2023), by the player (2015-2019), and in terms of service revenue (2015-2023).

This examination is performed for both the main geographic regions and the key markets in each of these regions:

The United States

Europe (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Scandinavia)

Sub-Saharan Africa (South Africa)

North Africa/the Middle East

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Latin America (Brazil)

Next, it explores how key players in each region are responding strategically to the changing landscape.

The final chapter delivers a synthesis of the core issues and challenges, for both markets and players’ positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Pay TV under pressure, SVOD needs to pick up the slack

1.2. Player strategies accelerating the transition

2. Pay TV and SVOD market dynamics

2.1. The United States

2.2. Europe

2.3. Sub-Saharan Africa

2.4. North Africa/the Middle East

2.5. Asia-Pacific

2.6. Latin America

3. How leading players are responding

3.1. AT&T

3.2. Canal+

3.3. Comcast

3.4. Dish TV

3.5. Multichoice

3.6. Nordic Entertainment Group

3.7. OSN

3.8. Vodafone

4. Conclusion

4.1. Pay TV access markets

4.2. A pay TV market in transition

4.3. Revising the definition of subscriber

4.4. Redefining service access models

4.5. Evolving business models

4.6. Player strategies accelerating the transition

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Airtel

Alibaba

Amazon

America Mvil

Apple

BT

Baidu

BeIN

Canal+

China Telecom

Dish TV

Disney

Du

Etisalat

HBO

HotStar

Hulu

Icflix

Jupiter

Liberty Global

MBC

MTG

NBC Universal

NTT

Netflix

Nordic Entertainment Group

Shanghai Media Group

Sky

Sky PerfecTV

TataSky

Telefnica

Televisa

Telia

Tencent

UnityMedia

Viasat

Zap TV

