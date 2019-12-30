AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings on January 29, 2020

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) announced today that the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results will be released before 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. The company’s earnings release, Investor Briefing and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay will be available shortly after the call ends.

