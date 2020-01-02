Here’s What You Can’t Miss at CES 2020
World’s largest tech event to unveil next generation of transformative innovation
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020—CES® 2020 is the world’s largest and most influential tech event, where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of the world’s most challenging issues. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products to more than 170,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2020 will feature new and expanded exhibit areas, 300 conference sessions with 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from 45+ countries.
New for CES 2020
- Non-Traditional and New Companies – Expect the unexpected from non-traditional tech company exhibitors, including, Bell, Impossible Foods, John Deere, NBCUniversal, P&G and WWE. New exhibitors include Abbott, Bridgestone, Delta Air Lines, DuPont, Humana and Weber. CES 2020 will feature 1,550+ new exhibitors.
- Travel & Tourism – Conference programming highlighting how smarter and safer technologies are transforming the travel and tourism industries.
- New Conference Tracks – Hear from industry leaders present their vision for the future in the new conference tracks at CES: Gaming and eSports; Travel & Tourism; Voice: Brands Leveraging Voice Technology; Drone Operations and Innovation; and Innovation for All.
- New at Eureka Park – See the latest product debuts from new groups in Eureka Park, including the Thailand Pavilion and Seoul Metropolitan Government. Eureka Park will also feature 14 universities, including the University of Notre Dame and University of British Columbia.
- Policy Discussions – CES will gather policymakers from across the world to discuss issues including innovations in transportation, global trade, health care and growing apprenticeships for new collar jobs.
- CME Credits Partnership with American College of Cardiology Foundation – CTA is partnering with the American College of Cardiology Foundation to offer CME credits to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to highlight tech innovations creating solutions for patient care. Topics will include: home health care, patient-generated data, remote patient monitoring, and more. Digital Health is up nearly 25% for exhibitors.
- World Bank Partnership – CTA and the World Bank will partner on a Global Tech Challenge which will call for companies around the world to create or present solutions focused on three key areas: health, gender barriers and technologies that enable communities to be resilient.
- Diversity & Inclusion Conference Programming: Innovation for All – Innovation for All programming will take place across all show days on multiple stages. Conference sessions will explore Chief Diversity Officer insights, how to create inclusive products, ways that D&I is contributing to the bottom line, culture shifting/hiring differently, and investing in diversity. Key Speakers: Harlem Capital, SoGal Ventures, Black Girl Ventures, Alice, Google
- Official Equality Partner: The Female Quotient – The Female Quotient (The FQ) is the official Equality Partner for CES 2020. The FQ Lounge will be an official part of CES, that will serve as “the unplugged space for conversation.”
- Sex Tech in Health & Wellness Marketplace – CES 2020 will feature innovative sex technology products within the Health & Wellness marketplace.
Can’t Miss Sessions and Speakers
-
Samsung Keynote Address – Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 PM
- Samsung Consumer Electronics Division President and CEO Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim
-
Daimler Keynote Address – Monday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 PM
- Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Ola Källenius
-
CTA State of the Industry Address – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8:30 AM
- CTA President and CEO, Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice President, Karen Chupka
-
Delta Air Lines Keynote Address – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8:30 AM
- Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian
-
Fireside Chat with FCC and FTC Chairmen SuperSession – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11:30 AM
- FTC Chairman Joseph Simons, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and CTA’s Gary Shapiro
-
Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable SuperSession – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 1 PM
- VP, Public Policy and Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, Facebook, Erin Egan; Senior Director of Global Privacy, Apple, Jane Horvath; Global Privacy Officer, The Procter & Gamble Company, Susan Shook; Commissioner Federal Trade Commission, Rebecca Slaughter; moderated by Partner and Head of Research, Wing Venture Capital, Rajeev Chand
-
The Path to the Future of Work – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 PM
- Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump and CTA’s Gary Shapiro
-
IoT: Moving into an Anticipatory Tech World SuperSession – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3 PM
- Co-founder, Loup Partners, Doug Clinton; Executive Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Cindy Cohn; Editor-at-Large, CNET, Brian Cooley; Co-Founder and CEO, Affectiva, Rana el Kaliouby; Sr. Director, product management, Smart Home Ecosystem, Google Nest, Michele Turner; SVP, Content Strategy, CBS Interactive Tech Sites, Lindsey Turrentine
-
Good for Business, Good for the Planet: How Companies Drive Positive Impact, Presented by MediaLink – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 PM
- Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff, Unilever CEO Alan Jope and MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan
-
Quibi Keynote Address – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 AM
- Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Founder and Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Katzenberg
-
Predictions: How 5G Will Change Your Life SuperSession – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 AM
- President, Qualcomm Inc., Cristiano Amon
-
U.S. Department of Transportation Keynote Talk – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 AM
- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
-
What’s Next for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? SuperSession – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2 PM
- CEO, Siemens USA, Barbara Humpton
-
Enter The Quantum Decade – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 3 PM
- Director, IBM Research, Dario Gil; Senior Manager for Quantum Applications, Algorithms and Theory, IBM Research, Jeannette M. Garcia; Senior Manager for Battery Research and Technology, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development, Daimler AG, Andreas Hintennach; Vice President of Research and Development, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company, Vijay Swarup
-
NBCUniversal Keynote Address – Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 PM
- NBCUniversal Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino with special guests including Terry Crews, Ester Dean, Kate del Castillo, Mandy Moore, and Natalie Morales
- Additional Conference Sessions
Events and Awards
- CES Media Days – Two days of back-to-back news conferences announcing major product and company news before the show floor opens
- CES Unveiled Las Vegas – The official media event of CES 2020, a sneak peak of more than 180 companies
- Last Gadget Standing, presented by Living in Digital Times – Challengers contend to give the product demo of their lives
- Best of CES Awards, presented by Engadget – Engadget’s editors scour the CES show floor, choosing winners in 16 categories
- Shark Tank Open Call – Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed show, is searching for the best entrepreneurs CES has to offer
Resources to Maximize CES 2020
- CES 2020 Schedule – Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired at CES
- Featured Speakers – See some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2020
- CES Tech Talk Podcast – Download or subscribe for the top trends at CES 2020
- Product Launch Page – Browse through the latest products unveiled at CES
- CES Livestream – Watch conference programming live from CES 2020
- CES App – Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2020. Download the CES 2020 App by searching “CES 2020” in your app store
- B-Roll – High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
- CES Photo Gallery – See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies
