Virtual Reality’s Role in Detox Featured at CES’ 2020 Digital Health Summit

Cynergi Health Partners’ innovative VR tool helps patients, community hospitals





KYLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020–Harbir Singh, MD, MBA, FACEP explained his hospital’s innovative use of virtual reality in detox at CES’ Digital Health Summit on January 8, 2020. A board certified emergency room physician, Singh is CEO of Kyle ER & Hospital in Kyle, TX, the first hospital to use the tools, and a co-founder of Cynergi Health Partners, which provides the virtual reality programs.

“Our community hospital paired a suite of virtual reality experiences—which can reduce apprehension and panic during withdrawal—with a traditional medication-assisted detox program for patients suffering from substance abuse. We’ve used the latter for many years, but the VR component adds soothing imagery and sounds and leverages proven psychological techniques to make the process easier,” explained Singh.

“So far, the combination has been successful in helping our patients, while generating substantial revenue. Our technology can be used alongside medical treatment for many addictive conditions, including alcohol, opioid and benzodiazepine (benzo) addictions.”

Digital Health Summit Producer Jill Gilbert commented, “This year’s Summit spotlighted the exponential tech-assisted transformation underway in healthcare, including the breakthrough benefits offered to patients by adding VR to traditional medication-assisted detoxification programs.”

“Patients struggling with addiction should know there is additional hope now because of the assistance VR can lend to their medical treatment,” said Arshya Vahabzadeh, MD, MRCGP, a co-founder of Cynergi Health and the psychiatrist who developed the virtual reality protocols. “And community hospitals now have a better way to help the overwhelming number of people in their areas who are affected by addiction.”

Cynergi Health Partners’ suite of virtual reality experiences leverages proven psychological techniques and soothing images and sounds to make medication-assisted detox easier and to help patients succeed once their treatment has ended. Its turnkey services help community and rural hospitals bring needed treatment options to their communities while supporting revenues.

