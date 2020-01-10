HITN, New York Cares and Brooklyn Navy Yard Companies Warm up Broolkynites With Annual Coat Drive

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN (Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network) the first non-commercial Hispanic network in the United States that offers educational and entertainment content to more than 44 million households across the country, partnered with New York Cares and Brooklyn Navy Yard Companies to continue its annual coat drive tradition this winter. In its 4th year, this important community-based initiative is just one of the many programs HITN leads throughout the year to help improve the lives of Latino communities. For the past several years, HITN successfully recruited tenants such as Brooklyn Navy Yard, New Lab, Duggal, Hip Hop Closet, City Scaled, Mediapro and DAZN, to multiply their efforts in increasing the number of collected coats every year.

“HITN is proud to have led this coat drive once again, along with the Brooklyn Navy Yard and other yard tenants. We collected a grand total of 346 coats, a significant increase from last year. We want to thank all the businesses that participated. It’s efforts such as this that make the Brooklyn Navy Yard a true community,” said Michael D. Nieves, President, and CEO of HITN.

Here’s what some of the leaders of the companies participating in this initiative had to say:

“Supporting our local community underscores our core mission of providing working families with economic opportunities available at the Navy Yard. We are proud to support New York Cares and our longtime tenant, HITN, in their annual coat drive for the fourth year running. Each year this program includes more Navy Yard businesses and more of our neighbors who commit to donating this essential resource for those in need during the winter months – and we look forward to an even bigger campaign in 2020,” said David Ehrenberg, President & CEO of Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation.

“New Lab was honored to partner again with HITN for another successful winter coat drive,” said Shaun Stewart, CEO of New Lab. “The Brooklyn community is integral to our work at New Lab, and we are grateful to support people throughout the borough however we can. New Lab members and staff were thrilled to be able to give back through HITN.”

HITN is hopeful that this project will continue to be successful and is committed to make it grow once again next winter.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T TV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice.

