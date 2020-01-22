Award-winning Cinematographer Sam Nicholson to Keynote 2020 Post|Production World Conference at NAB Show

— This year marks the 17th anniversary of Post|Production World (P|PW) at NAB Show —





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Future Media Conferences (FMC) will present a special keynote address by Emmy-award winning cinematographer and visual effects director Sam Nicholson on Sunday, April 19 as part of P|PW at NAB Show. P|PW, taking place Friday, April 17 – 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), is the world’s leading training event for content creators and designers – including TV, film and video editors, producers, directors, graphic artists, motion graphics designers and online video specialists.

The keynote session titled “Virtual Production: On Set Visual Effects in Real Time,” is sponsored by Blackmagic Design and will feature a discussion on the advances in modern visual effects. Nicholson will provide exclusive insight on his recent advances in creating real-time effects using Stargate Studios’ new real-time VFX process, ThruView.

Sam Nicholson, ASC, is CEO and founder of Stargate Studios, a visual effects production company. He is best known for his work on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” “The Walking Dead,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI,” among others. As a cinematographer, Nicholson has extensive experience with most film cameras, cinematic lighting, optical printing, motion control and post production film finishing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicholson and his thirty years of experience in film, television and visual effects production to the state-of-the-art programming offered year after year at P|PW,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We are thankful for 17 great years of collaboration with FMC to produce this coveted training event and look forward to this year’s program.”

P|PW offers training to help industry professionals enhance their creativity and technical skills, with more than 250 breakout sessions in categorized tracks, hands-on field workshops, and specialty software training courses. New this year, the “P|PW – Hands On – Studio Experience,” will feature interactive training Friday through Sunday. Attendees will have the opportunity to go into the field in real-world location with leading experts and see the real-world workflows and gear in action. Attendees may choose to attend one, two, or all three days.

“We are pleased to have gathered again with the industry’s leading experts and instructors to provide cutting-edge, practical training to media production professionals,” said Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder of FMC, and executive producer of P|PW.

