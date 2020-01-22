Recording Academy® Announces Presenters for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Current GRAMMY® Nominees and Presenters Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker to Perform Together on Music’s Biggest Night®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® announced their lineup of artists, musicians, actors, and comedians who will take the stage as presenters at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®.This year’s presenters include current GRAMMY® nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; GRAMMY winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder; past GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Additionally, previously announced Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will play double duty as both presenters and performers.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG.

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Lourdes Lopez / Andie Cox

Recording Academy



T. 310.392.3777



lourdes.lopez@recordingacademy.com / andie.cox@recordingacademy.com

Michael Samonte

Sunshine Sachs



T. 323.822.9300



grammys@sunshinesachs.com

Kate Fisher

CBS Television



T. 212.975.3818



khfisher@cbs.com