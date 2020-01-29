Partner Communications Reports the Receipt of a Tender Offer to Purchase 100% of the Company’s Shares

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that the Company received from HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. and its controlling shareholder, Altice Europe N.V a binding offer to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of the Company (“the Proposed Transaction“)

The Company’s Board of Directors will examine the Proposed Transaction.

About Partner Communications



Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner”) is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

