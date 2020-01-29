USA TODAY Launches 32nd Ad Meter Competition

This year’s fan-favorite competition is presented by Kia and includes a strategic partnership with YouTube

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), has launched the 32nd Ad Meter program, the dominant gauge for public opinion around Super Bowl advertisements. This year’s competition is presented by Kia, a previous Ad Meter winner in 2017 and sponsor of the 30th Anniversary of Ad Meter competitions in 2018.

Fans can begin to rate this year’s Super Bowl ads as of Wednesday, January 29th at noon ET. Voting will run through the big game and officially close on Monday, February 3rd at 1 AM ET. Each participant must rate every advertisement that airs during the Super Bowl for their participation to be counted. To register, visit admeter.usatoday.com.

“Ad Meter is always a buzz for the advertising community during the Super Bowl, and we are happy to be a part of it again this year,” said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. “As the proud winner of the 2017 Ad Meter, we at Kia are longtime fans of this annual pop culture event and look forward to not only the Super Bowl game itself, but the friendly competition between the advertisers as they vie for the top spot.”

Additionally, for this year’s competition, USA TODAY and YouTube launched a strategic partnership that brings data insights to the Ad Meter platform, allowing both participants and brands to see a more robust picture around the sentiment of this year’s ads. All commercials that are ranked in USA TODAY’s 32nd Ad Meter will also be curated into a proprietary USA TODAY Ad Meter Playlist on AdBlitz, a YouTube exclusive.

“USA TODAY’s Ad Meter continues to play a pivotal role in gauging the public’s opinion about the top Super Bowl advertisements, as voted on by consumers,” said Chris Pirrone, General Manager, USA TODAY Sports Media Group. “This year, we are thrilled to have Kia and YouTube as partners to provide our annual public measurement and insights of Super Bowl ads.”

The winner of the 2020 Super Bowl Ad Meter will be announced on Monday, February 3rd at 8:30 AM ET. All of the Super Bowl ads and the results can be found at admeter.usatoday.com.

