IMDb Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes at Elton John’s Legendary, Star-Studded 2020 Academy Awards Viewing Party With Live Party Coverage and Analysis Co-Hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger

“IMDb LIVE Presented by M&M’S at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party” will Broadcast Live on IMDb.com, IMDb Mobile Apps, Twitch and Twitter Beginning at 4:30PM Pacific on Sunday, February 9; IMDb Launches Enhanced Homepage Designed to Help Customers Discover and Decide What to Watch

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, will host its annual LIVE Oscars streaming companion show, broadcasting from inside Elton John’s legendary annual Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood for the second year in a row. “IMDb LIVE Presented by M&M’S at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party,” co-hosted by actress/director Aisha Tyler and IMDb Special Correspondent Dave Karger, will provide fans with unique, entertaining and informative coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night. The four hour live-streaming show will include a mix of celebrity interviews, real-time winner updates and trending data, fun facts, trivia, social media highlights, and an insider’s look from within one of the hottest parties in town. In celebration of the 92nd Academy Awards®, IMDb today announced the launch of enhanced homepages on IMDb.com and the IMDb iOS app that makes it even easier for customers all over the world to find what to watch right now, tonight, or this weekend.





The LIVE show broadcast will begin at 4:30PM Pacific on Sunday, February 9, providing viewers with a uniquely fun and informative perspective on the Academy Awards. The show will be available to stream via IMDb mobile apps or directly at IMDb (www.imdb.com), Twitter (Twitter.com/IMDb) and Twitch (http://twitch.tv/imdb).

“We are delighted to have IMDb with us as a presenting sponsor for the second time at our most important fundraising event of the year,” said David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Having IMDb LIVE inside the party means that a new audience can join us for one of the most exciting nights in Hollywood and learn more about our mission to break down the stigma and discrimination around HIV for LGBT communities around the world.”

“We are thrilled to once again give users across the globe an insider’s view of the legendary Elton John AIDS Foundation party while raising awareness for a critically important cause,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder & CEO. “IMDb is committed to providing entertainment fans with the most comprehensive data on all of this year’s nominees, including Sir Elton John, who is an Academy Award nominee this year for Best Original Song. The new features we’ve recently launched on our homepage will ensure our customers have all of the information they need to discover and determine what to watch all year long.”

The IMDb enhanced homepage will help customers worldwide discover and decide what to watch during awards season and throughout the year. The new IMDb homepage on IMDb.com and the IMDb iOS mobile app showcases the latest videos, top trending movie and TV titles from around the world, personalized movie and show recommendations, streaming picks, movie showtimes, TV listings, award winners and box office results. To receive personalized recommendations, registered customers are encouraged to rate, review, and add their award winning favorite movies to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist. The enhanced IMDb homepage will be launching soon on the IMDb Android app.

Hosted coverage during the IMDb LIVE broadcast will take place before, after, and during breaks in the Oscars telecast. IMDb does not broadcast the awards ceremony itself – while the program is in progress, the hosted conversation stops and IMDb delivers a “second screen” experience featuring videos, information and IMDb and IMDbPro trivia related to the Oscar nominees currently being celebrated. Co-hosts Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger will break down their top choices from the Oscar-nominated films that would make for the “Best Movie Night Ever” presented by M&M’S Chocolate Candies. At-home viewers will get a sneak peak of M&M’S® debut commercial for M&M’S Messages and party guests will also enjoy the newest treats provided by M&M’S. The M&M’S you know and love are getting a new look on pack to encourage people to celebrate, connect and find humor in life’s everyday moments through the voices of the beloved spokescandies. As a part of the M&M’S Messages program, the brand is launching 36 uniquely-themed packages with messages ranging from, “You make mama proud,” to “Congrats on that thing you did,” and “I love being socially awkward with you.” M&M’S has a saying for every person, feeling and occasion. In addition to the new Messages featuring everyday occasions, the brand is giving fans a chance to get their hands on an exclusive M&M’S Messages-themed entertainment box for Hollywood’s biggest night – M&M’S Messages Party Box: Red Carpet Edition.

Entertainment fans can tune in from anywhere to watch “IMDb LIVE at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party” via IMDb mobile apps or directly at IMDb (www.imdb.com). The IMDb LIVE show will also be simulcast on Twitter and Twitch (http://twitch.tv/imdb). Twitter’s live stream of the broadcast will be available globally for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. Tweets about the #Oscars will appear in a timeline along with the live video on Twitter, available at Twitter.com/IMDb or @IMDb. The broadcast on Twitch gives users the opportunity to participate in a real-time chat with an IMDb moderator throughout the evening, with some questions and comments to be addressed by hosts and guests during the show. Viewers can also support the Elton John AIDS Foundation throughout the livestream by texting ELTON to 80888 to make a donation.

For fans who missed the Oscars ceremony, or who just want to relive all the best moments from the night before, The IMDb Show will host a live stream providing a morning-after recap starting at 10AM PST on Monday, February 10 on IMDb and Twitch. Hosted by The IMDb Show hosts, the IMDb morning-after recap will analyze the big winners, the snubs, and all the most memorable surprises. Informed by unique IMDb data, this recap will be the perfect opportunity for film fans to catch up with the watercooler talk that day. This LIVE stream is presented by Quibi.

IMDb editorial coverage, including photo galleries, of the 92nd Academy Awards will be available at https://www.imdb.com/oscars/.

