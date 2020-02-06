Salem Media Group to Present at NobleCon16

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present at the NobleCon16 – Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, February 17th, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.salemmedia.com and as part of the complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & micro-cap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, and balanced news.

