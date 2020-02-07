BrainChip Showcases Vision and Learning Capabilities of its Akida Neural Processing IP and Device at tinyML Summit 2020

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance edge AI technology, today announced that it will present its revolutionary new breed of neuromorphic processing IP and Device in two sessions at the tinyML Summit at the Samsung Strategy & Innovation Center in San Jose, California February 12-13.

In the Poster Session, “Bio-Inspired Edge Learning on the Akida Event-Based Neural Processor,” representatives from BrainChip will explain to attendees how the company’s Akida™ Neuromorphic System-on-Chip processes standard vision CNNs using industry standard flows and distinguishes itself from traditional deep-learning accelerators through key features of design choices and bio-inspired learning algorithm. These features allow Akida to require 40 to 60 percent fewer computations to process a given CNN when compared to a DLA, as well as allowing it to perform learning directly on the chip.

BrainChip will also demonstrate “On-Chip Learning with Akida” in a presentation by Senior Field Applications Engineer Chris Anastasi. The demonstration will involve capturing a few hand gestures and hand positions from the audience using a Dynamic Vision Sensor camera and performing live learning and classification using the Akida neuromorphic platform. This will showcase the fast and lightweight unsupervised live learning capability of the spiking neural network (SNN) and the Akida neuromorphic chip, which takes much less data than a traditional deep neural network (DNN) counterpart and consuming much less power during training.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to share the advancements we have made with our flexible neural processing technology in our Poster Session and Demonstration at the tinyML Summit,” said Louis DiNardo, CEO of BrainChip. “We recognize the growing need for low-power machine learning for emerging applications and architectures and have worked diligently to provide a solution that performs complex neural network training and inference for these systems. We believe that as a high-performance and ultra-power neural processor, Akida is ideally suited to be implemented at the Edge and IoT applications.”

Akida is available as a licensable IP technology that can be integrated into ASIC devices and will be available as an integrated SoC, both suitable for applications such as surveillance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AV), vision guided robotics, drones, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), acoustic analysis, and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Akida performs neural processing on the edge, which vastly reduces the computing resources required of the system host CPU. This unprecedented efficiency not only delivers faster results, it consumes only a tiny fraction of the power resources of traditional AI processing while enabling customers to develop solutions with industry standard flows, such as Tensorflow/Keras. Functions like training, learning, and inferencing are orders of magnitude more efficient with Akida.

Tiny machine learning is broadly defined as a fast growing field of machine learning technologies and applications including hardware (dedicated integrated circuits), algorithms and software capable of performing on-device sensor (vision, audio, IMU, biomedical, etc.) data analytics at extremely low power, typically in the mW range and below, and hence enabling a variety of always-on use-cases and targeting battery operated devices. tinyML Summit 2020 will continue the tradition of high-quality invited talks, poster and demo presentations, open and stimulating discussions, and significant networking opportunities. It will cover the whole stack of technologies (Systems-Hardware-Algorithms-Software-Applications) at the deep technical levels, a unique feature of the tinyML Summits. Additional information about the event is available at https://tinymlsummit.org/

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The Company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters. Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Contacts

Dan Miller



dan@jprcom.com