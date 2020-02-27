OurCrowd Showcases Israeli Tech at 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OurCrowd, the global crowdfunding venture investing platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, will showcase select hightech companies from its portfolio of over 200 startups from Israel and around the globe at this year’s AIPAC Policy Conference. Companies attending span a range of markets including MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Emergency Response, Foodtech, and more.

As Alan Dershowitz stressed at the Policy Conference several years ago, “There is no weapon more powerful in the fight [to defend Israel] than for Israel to develop technologies that the world cannot live without.” “It is in this spirit,” commented Alec Ellison, US Chairman of OurCrowd, “that we proudly showcase a sampling of Israeli companies impacting individuals’ lives and entire industries.”

OurCrowd Portfolio Companies on display at the OurCrowd Booth # 920 include:

Sight Diagnostics: Fast, accurate disease diagnosis through a simple two drop, ten minute blood test using computer vision that slashes medical costs and patient waiting time. Acclaimed by Forbes as “the Anti-Theranos.” (Daniel Levner, Sight Diagnostics Co-founder available for interview)

RideVision: “Mobileye for two-wheelers” — Saving lives on motorcycles through collision avoidance technology using AI and computer vision. (Uri Lavi, Ride Vision Co-Founder & CEO available for interview)

VocalZoom: Locating machinery faults quickly to cut costs of industrial failure and repair using vibration sensors for industry 4.0, recently launched its Autonomous Sensors for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). (Tal Bakish, VocalZoom Founder & CEO available for interview)

UPnRIDE: All-terrain electric wheelchair that enables stable standing and mobility for quadriplegics and handicapped individuals. ( Dr. Amit Goffer, Founder & President of UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. and Rami Shahin, UpnRide System Engineer & Software Manager available for interview)

and Edgybees: AR software that gives emergency responders vital real-time mapping and location data during floods, fires and other emergencies when networks crash, mounted on drones and other high-speed moving platforms – used by rescuers in the Australian Wildfires and floods, California Wildfires, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Michael and more. (Sheffy Glassberg, Edgybees Program Manager available for interview)

OurCrowd Portfolio Companies & Funds presenting on the mainstage include:

Dr. Amit Goffer, Founder & President of UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd., whose all-terrain electric wheelchair enables stable standing and mobility for quadriplegics and handicapped individuals.

Eran Baniel, DouxMatok CEO, developer of a proprietary technology for targeted delivery of flavors enabling healthier, lower consumption of sugar and salt.

Moty Avisar, Surgical Theater CEO, a company which creates virtual reality environments for surgeons to use in planning and executing complex medical procedures

Bracha Halaf, Principle at OurCrowd’s Digital Health Fund, Qure Ventures, & Former Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Energy will be on 4 panels discussing defense, energy markets and more

—

Join OurCrowd U.S. Chairman Alec Ellison, also of AIPAC’s National Venture/Tech Chairman at OurCrowd’s booth in the AIPAC Village. For more information, contact Allison Spielman, allison@ourcrowd.com / (+1-917-741-9895)

To receive OurCrowd portfolio news updates, or to arrange interviews at the AIPAC Policy Conference with company CEOs, or OurCrowd U.S. Chairman Alec Ellison, contact Leah Stern at leah@ourcrowd.com (+44 747-0196-826)

END

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.4 billion of committed funding, and investments in 200 portfolio companies and 20 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 40,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/aipac2020/

Contacts

Press Contact: Leah Stern, OurCrowd Dir. of Communications / leah@ourcrowd.com / +44 747 019 6826