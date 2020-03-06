FOX News Channel to Present a Town Hall With 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, March 9th

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum to Co-Moderate

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) will host its second town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday, March 9th in Detroit, Michigan, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. Co-moderated by FNC’s chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum, the event will take place from 6:30-7:30PM/ET and focus on key issues of the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday’s primary in Michigan. Abbreviated versions of Special Report and The Story will run from 6-6:30PM/ET and 7:30-8PM/ET, respectively.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “FOX News Channel has proven to be a destination for all voices across the political spectrum. Now more than ever, 2020 presidential candidates recognize the critical importance of our platform, comprised of significant block of Independent voters and the largest TV news audience in the nation. We welcome Senator Sanders back to FOX News for a substantive conversation.”

This event marks the eleventh town hall of the current election season hosted by FNC and the tenth with a Democratic presidential candidate. On Thursday, March 5th, Baier and MacCallum co-hosted incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall with the network this cycle in Scranton, PA. FNC’s first town hall with Senator Sanders in April 2019 holds the record for the most watched town hall of the 2020 election cycle with nearly 2.6 million viewers. Previous town halls were held with former Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both co-moderated by Baier and MacCallum, as well as former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, moderated by Chris Wallace.

Throughout FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage, Baier and MacCallum have played pivotal roles in providing viewers with the latest in political news and analysis, including special coverage for all major primaries and co-anchoring during various political events. Earlier this week, their marathon Super Tuesday coverage out-rated all broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen Media Research.

