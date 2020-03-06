The Kids Are Back! Amazon Prime Video to Bring Back The Kids in the Hall With New Episodes as First Canadian Amazon Original Series

Brand new episodes of the beloved Canadian sketch series will come to Prime Video for Canada and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10 on board to produce

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(Nasdaq:AMZN) – Amazon today announced that the critically-acclaimed sketch comedy series, The Kids in the Hall, will be making a comeback on Prime Video. With the return of all of the original “Kids,” the 8-episode Amazon Original series, which will be a continuation of the original show, will be available to Prime members in Canada and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.





First premiering in 1989, the original Emmy Award-nominated The Kids in the Hall starred Canadian comedians Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. All of the original “Kids” will be reprising fan-favorite characters (and assuming some new ones) for the series’ next iteration. The original series earned multiple Gemini Awards along with the cast being honored with the Canadian Screen Awards ICON AWARD in 2019. The series will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Executive Producer, Lorne Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

Since 2015, Prime Video has filmed 18 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and the upcoming series Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, the upcoming Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the upcoming film, The Voyeurs in Montreal. The Kids in the Hall will be the first Canadian Amazon Original series and follows the release of Amazon Original series that have been launched around the world in countries including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. The series will join thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including award winning and critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as 2020 Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner Fleabag, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the recently released Hunters, from Executive Producer Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino.

