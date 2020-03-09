beIN SPORTS XTRA Launches on XUMO and the Roku Streaming Platform Across Canada

Sports network expands digital reach, offering hundreds of LIVE sporting events to Canadian viewers

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beIN SPORTS announced today the addition of beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language live sports streaming channel, to current programming lineups on XUMO and through The Roku Channel on Roku streaming devices in Canada. Now millions of households in Canada will have free access to the world-class LIVE sports content offered by beIN SPORTS XTRA via mobile, web and TV streaming devices.





“Expanding our partnerships with XUMO and Roku to bring beIN SPORTS XTRA programming to Canadian sports fans is one more way beIN SPORTS is working to make world-class content more accessible,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. “beIN SPORTS XTRA brings tens of millions of North American consumers high-quality, LIVE sports at no additional cost. It’s easier than ever to catch the action in real-time.”

beIN SPORTS also offers analysis from Canadian native and five-time Saskatchewan Soccer Association Player of the Year, Kaylyn Kyle. The former Canadian Women’s National Team player, and Olympic medalist was recently on the ground in Madrid, Spain covering LaLiga’s El Claśico match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Of the move, Kyle said, “It’s a great time to bring beIN SPORTS XTRA to Canada. beIN SPORTS is broadcasting some of the most exciting matches of the year over the next few months, including LIVE coverage of ongoing LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and Turkish SüperLig soccer. Mark your calendars and check out beIN SPORTS XTRA’s schedule for the most anticipated games of the week.”

For more information visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com and for the LIVE schedule visit https://www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com/#epg. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

You can stream beIN SPORTS XTRA for free on XUMO TV’s ad-supported streaming TV service or online at www.xumo.tv without a subscription, fees or login.

You can access The Roku Channel on Roku® streaming players or Roku TV models. The Roku Channel requires no subscriptions, fees or logins.

About beIN SPORTS North America

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish SüperLig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

About XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 190 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 45 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku,Inc. in the US and other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

