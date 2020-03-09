Triton Digital Releases Latin America Podcast Report for the January 20th through February 16th Reporting Period

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report, which has been expanded to include popular international titles from Stitcher. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Latin America between January 20th through February 16th, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Fifteen new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including RPP NOTAS DE RADIO, BluRadio Noticias del día, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, San Fermín, and Voz Populi. In addition, LOS40 MX – La Corneta remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region from January 20th through February 16th. The Top 100 podcasts in this reporting period account for 17.3M downloads in total.

To view the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report and/or sign up to receive future reports via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

