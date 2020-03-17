SRN Announces “Coronavirus Pandemic: An SRN News Special Report”

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that Salem Radio Network (SRN) will produce and broadcast a live one-hour special report on the Coronavirus on Wednesday at 6pm on most SRN affiliate stations. The program will give the latest news on what is happening with this breaking story, and provide listeners with much needed information. The program will be co-hosted by Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Hugh Hewitt, live from the SRN News studios in Washington, D.C.

“The country has been shaken by the fast changing news events of this important story, and SRN is uniquely qualified to carry out this task with a live one-hour special report,” said SRN Senior Vice President Phil Boyce. “We’ll rely on the expert commentary of both Gorka and Hewitt, with SRN News coverage from Greg Clugston at the White House.” Other SRN hosts like Dennis Prager and Mike Gallagher will also be involved in the live broadcast, as well as reports from major SRN affiliate locations.

Stations who would like to carry the broadcast should contact their affiliate relations person at Salem Radio Network:



East: Jim Bligh 212-419-4663



Central: Kelli DeShan 972-707-6882



West: Jim Watkins 239-470-9297

