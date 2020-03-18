Akos Virtual Medical Care Limits Exposure to COVID-19

Telemedicine Offers an Alternative to Healthcare Services for Non-Emergent Routine Illnesses

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AkosMD–According to the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. In order to limit exposure, the CDC is recommending avoiding close contact with people who are sick and staying home if sick. With these guidelines, patients may be uncertain what course of action to take in the case of a routine illness or medical need, such as the stomach flu, a sprained ankle, a topical allergic reaction, or a urinary tract infection. Allowing patients to get the treatment they need, while limiting exposure, Akos offers affordable, virtual healthcare with board certified providers. Telemedicine, as recently praised by President Trump, is an integral resource in helping to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“With the growing concern of Coronavirus, those who are sick with other illnesses may not seek medical care, as they are afraid to venture out of their homes,” said Kishlay Anand, MD, president of Akos. “Akos’ virtual medical services have long provided convenient, quick and comprehensive healthcare to consumers in the comfort of their homes. Today, with COVID-19 spreading so rapidly, it has become even more important for patients and their families to avoid public places, especially crowded healthcare centers.”

Eliminating the need for an in-person doctor visit, Akos’ telemedicine options give patients with non-emergent medical conditions a safer alternative to visiting a crowded medical facility. Additionally, Akos’ providers can answers questions and concerns regarding COVID-19. Help is just a video chat away or a quick trip to a neighborhood Safeway store. Akos provides virtual medicine via a home care app, called Akos, available to download on Google Play and iTunes. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the app allows patients to connect with a board certified healthcare provider via a mobile device, while staying in the safety of their home.

For those without access to a mobile device or those needing more thorough medical diagnostics, Akos also has 14 Med Clinics located inside Safeway stores throughout Arizona and Idaho. With no appointment necessary, these clinics provide a virtual connection to a healthcare provider via artificial intelligence. The visits are comprehensive, but brief, and allow patients to be in a room with just a medical assistant and a kiosk, limiting exposure to others. Utilizing easy-to-use, FDA-approved medical devices, patients are guided via augmented reality to collect data, such as weight, temperature, blood pressure, and other vitals to form a diagnostic impression. A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos healthcare provider and through a video consultation, the provider meets with the patient to verify the diagnosis and present a treatment plan.

Akos accepts most major healthcare plans and also has affordable pricing for those without insurance. New patients without insurance pay $49 for the first consultation and $75 for any subsequent consultation.

For more information, visit www.akosmd.com.

About Akos:

Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos launched its revolutionary telehealth platform in 2016. Akos powers a new type of virtual practice, offering a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical centers across the United States. By combining smart technology, seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available 24/7, 365 days a year, Akos gives patients unparalleled access to licensed healthcare providers, allowing care for a wide range of non-emergent conditions via a smartphone or tablet.

