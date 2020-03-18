Ericsson Joins Sisvel’s DSL Licensing Program as a New Patent Owner

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IP–Sisvel International S.A. announced today that Ericsson, one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers, has joined Sisvel’s DSL licensing program. The portfolio of DSL patents owned by Ericsson includes patents related to VDSL2 and G.Fast technologies.

Sisvel’s DSL licensing program covers patented technologies used in a wide range of communications devices and services, which are used to provide broadband access to data networks, such as the Internet.

Ericsson’s decision to join Sisvel’s DSL program emphasizes the importance of Sisvel’s DSL licensing program, which also includes DSL patents owned by Sisvel. The licensing program aims at making both companies’ patent portfolios more easily accessible to the market.

“We are extremely proud that Ericsson has entrusted us with licensing its patents” said Mattia Fogliacco, President of Sisvel International, “Ericsson is a very innovative company that has been continuously investing in research and development activities. The outcome is illustrated not only by the number of patents generated, but also by the significant technological value they are able to bring to the market”.

Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s DSL licensing program are available at https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/broadband/dsl/introduction or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

Those interested in more information about the licensing program, can contact Sisvel at the following e-mail address: dsl@sisvel.com.

Journalists and others writing about the program should contact Giulia Dini: Giulia.Dini@sisvel.com.

