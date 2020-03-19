WrestleMania® Too Big for Just One Night

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.





The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

