Verimatrix and Broadcom Join Forces to Support Rapid Android TV Deployment with 4K/UHD Compliance

Pre-integrated Solution Reduces Time and Complexity for Set-Top Box Vendors and Video Service Providers Transitioning to Android TV

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, and Broadcom today announced a new collaboration to streamline Android TV set-top box (STB) deployments. By pre-integrating components of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) with Broadcom’s Android TV Platform, the partners offer a fast time-to-market for any video service provider looking to launch Android TV streaming, including 4K/UHD services.

Designed to meet specific conditional access requirements set forth by Google, the pre-integrated solution uses the standard Android TV MediaCas framework API to effectively secure Android TV platforms and radically reduce integration complexity for STB manufacturers. The solution further reduces time-to-market for existing Verimatrix customers wanting to deploy Android TV services because their existing security client is readily compatible with Broadcom’s Android TV SDK via MediaCas plugin.

“What is unique about our collaboration is that it enables both a rapid and secure deployment of premium video services via Android TV – we are proud to be the first security vendor to enable Broadcom to offer this for 4K/UHD content,” commented Verimatrix COO Asaf Ashkenazi. “Any STB vendor or video service provider that selects our pre-integrated solution can rest assured that the process of deploying Android TV, as well as managing future upgrades, will be as hassle-free as possible with minimal time and effort required.”

For several years, Verimatrix and Broadcom have worked together to deliver systems that meet 4K/UHD security requirements. Because the pre-integrated Verimatrix client has previously received Ultra Security certification, customers can rest assured they are in full compliance with the 4K/UHD content guidelines set by MovieLabs’ Specifications for Enhanced Content Protection.

To learn more about Verimatrix VCAS solutions, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/vcas.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com

