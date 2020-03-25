Triton Digital Reports Growth in News/Talk Format’s Share of Streaming Amid COVID-19 Disruption

AM/FM Stream Consumption Patterns Remain Stable

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today released new data around the consumption of both AM/FM streams and station formats in the U.S. during the COVID-19 disruption, from March 6th through March 19th.





Comparing the period of March 6-12 to March 13-19, data from Triton’s Webcast Metrics® streaming measurement service showed a 14% increase in the share of streaming attributable to News/Talk formatted radio stations, which grew from a 29% share to 33%. The share of streaming contributed by Sports radio held constant at 8%, while music’s share of streaming declined from 64% to 59%.

Consumption patterns by device remain very stable, with streaming on mobile devices increasing from 49% to 51% of the total. Further, the share of streaming on Desktops/Laptops decreased slightly from 27% to 25%, while Smart Speaker’s share of consumption held stable at 21%.

“Radio in every form – broadcast, streaming audio, and podcasts – remains a trusted and relied upon medium for news and entertainment in the United States,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Despite the dislocation of many workers, this data shows the remarkable stability of the medium, as well as the importance of radio in delivering information in a time of crisis.”

