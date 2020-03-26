Ramsey Solutions to Livestream Message of Hope During Coronavirus Crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join nationally syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey, with bestselling authors Rachel Cruze and Ken Coleman, as they share practical money and career advice to spread hope in the middle of national uncertainty. Tune into Ramsey Solutions’ Message of Hope livestream Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. CT at DaveRamsey.com.

As a result of COVID-19, more than half of Americans who still have their jobs are worried about meeting monthly mortgage payments. People everywhere are facing a new reality.

“Right now, we need to remind ourselves to calm down, and not to make decisions based on fear,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “There are a lot of people facing hard stuff with their finances and jobs. In a time of great uncertainty, we are here to help. We know that hope is more contagious than fear. We want to provide that hope.”

For the first time, Ramsey Solutions is offering a free 14-day online trial of Financial Peace University (FPU), the course that has helped more than seven million people take control of their money. Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to succeed financially. The 14-day online Financial Peace University trial also comes with the EveryDollar Plus budgeting app, a 15-minute financial coaching consultation and other video lessons like “Smart Money Smart Kids” and “Legacy Journey.”

To access the free 14-day online trial of Financial Peace University online, visit https://www.daveramsey.com/hope.

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work 11 times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 900 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.

