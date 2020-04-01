TransPerfect Offers Corporations Free Customized COVID-19 Prevention Tips Video in 11 Languages

More than 1,200 Multilingual Videos Already Being Used by over 500 Companies in Efforts to Keep Employees Healthy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, has created a customizable COVID-19 Prevention Tips video for corporations. This video, available in 11 languages, is being offered free of charge, customized with company logos for requesting organizations, with the goal of raising employee awareness of general safety tips to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the week since the video was first made available, more than 500 companies have taken advantage of TransPerfect’s offer. Companies requesting the video include an array of industry-leading corporations from virtually every sector, financial institutions, and law firms from around the globe.

The video was produced by TransPerfect’s Propulse Video division, a Barcelona-based creative agency. Propulse specializes in professional video content, including training and corporate explainer videos, and their resources comprise copy and script writers, animators, live-action video production teams, and post-production experts. Localization and voiceover work was completed through a joint effort between Propulse and TransPerfect’s Barcelona production center and linguistic teams. The video is currently available in English (US), English (UK), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish.

Requests for the video can be made at www.transperfect.com/covid19video. Noncustomized versions for each language can be delivered within 24 hours. Versions branded with a logo provided by the requesting company take 3–5 business days. All videos provided through this program include a license to share and distribute the video through company channels in perpetuity.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “TransPerfect is fortunate that our business model can accommodate working remotely during this crisis, and we’re happy to be in a position to donate our services—especially those aimed at fighting this horrific pandemic.”

