Jörgen Remmelg Named CEO of XMReality Inc.

Remote Guidance Firm has Revolutionized Knowledge Sharing Through Augmented Reality

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality—XMReality, Inc. today announced that Jörgen Remmelg, former senior vice president at international high-tech company Ruag, has accepted the position of CEO at the company as of March 30.

According to Björn Persson, chairman of XMReality and private equity executive at Investment AB Spiltan, the company’s largest shareholder, “Jörgen is a talented leader and has shown in his previous positions that he has a deep understanding of how to create growth in innovation-driven operations with an industrial customer base. In addition, Jörgen has many years of extensive international sales experience in the global industrial market, which has become XMReality’s home field.”

Remmelg has headed various industrial business units since 2000. In his recent role as senior vice president at Ruag he was responsible for several business units in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the United States. He was responsible for operations and business with major companies like Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX and Thales. Prior to that he served in several roles at Compraser, Saab, ABB and others. He earned a Master of Science degree from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

“I am excited about taking over the leadership of XMReality,” said Remmelg. “Although the company is relatively young, its customer base is strong and consists of many of the world’s leading industrial players. XMReality has a strong product and a good offering that is used in 42 countries. Together with the company’s board of directors, employees and customers, I am convinced that we will generate good growth and additional value.”

About XMReality, Inc.

XMReality, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sweden based XMReality AB. XMReality develops and sells solutions that revolutionize knowledge sharing through augmented reality (AR). The company is a market leader in remote guidance, which uses AR to guide onsite staff and enable them to resolve or prevent problems. XMReality’s enterprise customers are primarily global industrial companies, including ABB, Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery, Electrolux and Bombardier. The company also offers XMReality Business for small- and medium-sized companies. XMReality is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with an office in Portsmouth, NH; it is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: XMR). www.xmreality.com.

