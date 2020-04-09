FOX News Channel to Present “America Together: Keeping the Faith” and Special Live Programming From Around the Globe in Celebration of Easter Sunday

From 10AM-12PM/ET, FOX News’ Sandra Smith to Anchor Two-Hour Special, Featuring an Easter Message from Franklin Graham

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) will present extensive live programming on Easter Sunday entitled, “America Together: Keeping the Faith,” in celebration of the religious holy week on Sunday, April 12, as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage across the channel will encompass broadcasts from church services around the world from the Vatican to New York City, as well as reporting and live programming centered around the holiday. Content will also be available on FOX News Digital.

Beginning at 5AM/ET, FNC will broadcast live Easter Sunday services from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with Pope Francis presiding and correspondent Amy Kellogg on location in Florence. Continuing at 6AM/ET, FOX & Friends Weekend will present a special edition holiday edition of the show with co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Griff Jenkins and Jillian Mele interviewing priests and pastors throughout the morning as they deliver their Easter messages.

From 10AM-12PM/ET, FNC’s Sandra Smith will anchor a two-hour block featuring live reports from FNC correspondents and segments with priests, pastors and rabbis on site at Easter and Passover celebrations around the globe, including Franklin Graham’s 20-minute Easter message. During his address, Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will be joined by American singer Michael Smith while he delivers his message from the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park. Both Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo and Mediabuzz w/ Howard Kurtz will be pre-empted in the 10AM-12PM/ET timeslot.

In primetime, FNC will feature FOX Nation’s “Battle in the Holy Land,” hosted by Pete Hegseth from 10-11PM/ET. Hegseth returns to Israel and the Palestinian territories for the latest installment in the streaming service’s “Battle In The Holy Land” series. The special will provide viewers with firsthand insight into the fight over the disputed area known as the West Bank.

FOXNews.com will also provide coverage of various religious events beginning Friday April 10th, including Good Friday services at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican presided by Pope Francis, as well as the “Stations of the Cross” procession in St. Peter’s Square. On Saturday, a livestream can be accessed for Easter vigil at the Vatican. On Sunday throughout the day, viewers can stream services online for Easter mass from the Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Washington’s National Cathedral, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, as well as First Baptist Dallas and Saddleback Church. Additionally, viewers can also access Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Easter Sunday program on FOXNews.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation.

