Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Europe, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Europe provides a detailed analysis of the main KPIs for the pay-TV market in the region, including service adoption, technology market shares, ARPU and revenue trend, as well as OTT-SVoD adoption trends. The report delivers qualitative insights into the sector dynamics in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Europe, focusing on: original content creation, partnerships between telcos and OTT providers, and the influence of original content level regulations.

Pay-TV and OTT video markets in Europe; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Europe for the 2019-2024 period.

Key findings and recommendations: a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and OTT video providers in the region.

Key Highlights

The popularization of OTT video platforms and evolving viewers’ changing habits from time-scheduled to on-demand video consumption is adding pressure on traditional pay-TV operators.

With the increasing inclusion of linear and live content as part of OTT video service offerings and the addition of OTT features to traditional pay-TV service propositions, the lines that separate pay-TV and OTT video have become more diffuse, increasing competition levels in the video entertainment market.

The European SVoD market is highly competitive with an increasing number of global and local players competing for market share. Securing the right content is a key element for companies looking to succeed in the OTT video space.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the European video entertainment market, helping executives to fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what does not, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the pay-TV and OTT-SVOD markets; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market and OTT-SVoD, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.

With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV and OTT market dynamics, analyzing key trends and strategies.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT Video Key Trends

Main Pay-TV Trends in Europe

OTT Video Market Context

Main OTT Video Trends in Europe

Section 2: Pay-TV and OTT Video Markets in Europe

Europe Demographics at a Glance

Europe in a Global Context

Pay-TV Adoption in Europe

Pay-TV ARPU Evolution in Europe

Pay-TV Service Revenue Evolution in Europe

SVoD Trends in Europe

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations

Appendix

COVID-19 Impact on Pay-TV and OTT in Europe

Acronyms and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Amedia

Apple

C More

Channel One Russia

Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Welle

Disney

Euskatel

FlexOle

Google

Microsoft

Movistar+

Netflix

Orange

Radiotelevision Espanola

Rakuten

RTL

Sky

