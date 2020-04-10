Games Industry Unites to Promote World Health Organization Messages Against COVID-19; Launch #PlayApartTogether Campaign

Global Games Industry Encourages Players to Follow Health and Safety Guidelines for COVID-19; Provides Information and Social Connection

Today, the global and far-reaching games industry agreed to disseminate key messages from the World Health Organization to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To promote these messages, 18 game industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space have launched #PlayApartTogether, an initiative that encourages their vast network of users to follow the WHO’s health guidelines—including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight COVID-19.

By bringing special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world, #PlayApartTogether encourages users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities. By incorporating COVID-19 self-protection messages into games, the industry is telling the world: “Wherever you are, whatever game you play, you can make a difference.” Joining the program are:

Activision Blizzard



Amazon Appstore



Big Fish Games



Dirtybit Games



Glu Mobile



Jam City



Kabam



Maysalward



Playtika



Pocket Gems



Riot Games



SciPlay



Snap Games



Twitch



Unity



Wooga



YouTube Gaming



Zynga

Follow the hashtag #PlayApartTogether on social media for ongoing updates and details.

Addendum:

Since the campaign’s March 28th announcement, additional gaming industry partners have joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign, including:

Akupara Games



AIV – Accademia Italiana Videogiochi



CCP Games



Drone Racing League



East Side Games



ESPAT Media Group



Etermax



Facebook Gaming



FunPlus



G5 Entertainment



Gameforge



GameHouse



Gismart



Golden Poppy Inc



Google Play



Jagex



Lenovo Legion



Logitech G – ASTRO Gaming



MobilityWare



MY.GAMES



N3TWORK



Next Games



Nordeus



Oculus



PlayMob



PUBG MOBILE



Razer



Rogue Games



Rovio



Scopely



Stadia



Tilting Point



Twitch Prime



WellPlay



Wildlife Studios



YANA



Yodo1

Companies interested in participating in #PlayApartTogether can use the following:



https://www.dropbox.com/s/feu56zhoo9tfg5s/PaT_Participant_Resources.pdf?dl=0

#PlayApartTogether Game Industry Partner Quotes:

Activision Blizzard – Bobby Kotick, CEO



“It’s never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning. We are proud to participate in such a worthwhile and necessary initiative.”

Akupara Games – David Logan, CEO



“During these trying times, it is absolutely vital for each of us to play our part – adhering to our local ordinances, staying informed of the messages from the World Health Organization, and supporting our global community with a thoroughly washed hands-off approach. While we practice social distancing, we must not confuse this for social isolating; we will always be a social community that finds a means of connection. Players – old and new – allow this time to connect with the game medium as a means of joining new communities and discussions, sharing stories and experiences, and ultimately playing apart yet together.”

AIV [Accademia Italiana Videogiochi]



“Video games are not only about fun and entertainment but could also serve as a means to enhance learning skills, scientific research, and creative solutions. Our mission as a school is to lead our students into the creation of a product that might be innovative, immersive, and meaningful. In this difficult moment, all over the world people are facing a threat, that is still unknown and affects our social behaviours. We unite with all players thanks to #PlayApartTogether campaign, and encourage people of all ages to play games online, respecting the rules and suggestions given by WHO and our Governments in order to fight Covid-19 diffusion. It is fundamental that each one of us stays at home and follow the rules but it is also important that we take care of our relationships. Video games communities and online games are such a helpful resource, being both a link with people and a social distancing way to stay together.”

Big Fish Games – Jeff Karp, Managing Director and President



“There has perhaps never been a more pivotal time than present, for solidarity around a cause, such as the one facing us now with COVID-19. Together, with our global community of games publishers and the technical guidance of the World Health Organization, we hope to reach millions of players across our titles with the #PlayApartTogether campaign. Through games like Cooking Craze, Gummy Drop, Decurse and Fairway Solitaire, we can share WHO’s important message of safety while letting our community know that they are not alone. We are all in this together, even if we are apart.”

CCP Games – Hilmar V. Pétursson, CEO



“We now face an unprecedented global challenge for all humankind, and given the global nature of EVE and the solidarity of the EVE community, we are activating PLEX for GOOD again to begin on 3 April 2020 with the aim of raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It is time to unite once more and help fight this unprecedented worldwide health challenge. The money raised through this PLEX For GOOD campaign will help the World Health Organization (WHO) to coordinate the global effort, support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. It will also help the WHO to ensure that all countries – especially those with the weakest health systems – are prepared, as well as supporting their work to understand the virus, to ensure frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.”

Dirtybit – Anette Staloy, VP of Business & Marketing



“Our mission is to let people create memorable moments together, and our focus has always been on creating social game experiences. Our players all over the world have been sharing heartwarming stories about how much it means to them to be able to connect with and keep in touch with friends and family through our Fun Run games. We appreciate the opportunity to take part in the #PlayApartTogether initiative, to help encourage people to follow the guidance of the WHO and local health authorities.”

East Side Games – Josh Nilsen, CEO



“We are extremely lucky as game developers to be able to continue to deliver engaging experiences to players during these difficult times. Games are a fun and interactive way to stay close to one another while maintaining safety. We are very excited to take part in #PlayApartTogether and help provide a means for all of us to keep playing wherever we may be. Play games, stay home, be nice to each other. We’ll get through it crew.”

ESPAT Media – Ed Brooks, Co-founder, CEO



“ESPAT encourages everyone around the world to choose creative contribution over fear and despair.”

Etermax – Maximo Cavazzani, CEO



“Etermax is focused on finding technological solutions to the needs of today and the future, merging technology and creativity to connect active communities. Our Gaming division ensures to bring people meaningful ways to stay connected while having fun with family, friends and users across the globe with games that contribute to the development of knowledge. This has taken a new dimension as we face this global crisis and we’re proud to support #PlayApartTogether, fostering even more interaction with different people through fun and social games.”

FunPlus – Andy Zhong, Founder and CEO



“FunPlus’ games connect many millions of people around the world every day into a powerful community built on deep friendships. Our games’ translation engine enables cross-cultural communication in 23 languages so that people from across the world can play together as one team. Now more than ever, it is important for our players to rely on one another, share useful communication and unite to combat COVID-19. We are proud to join the industry in supporting #PlayApartTogether.”

G5 Entertainment – Vlad Suglobov, CEO



“Games can be a force for good. This has been our vision at G5 Entertainment since we started almost 20 years ago. Our puzzle games entertain millions of users each month and they are free-to-play. We see that during times of stress our players find relief in our adventures and they engage and connect with fellow players through our games. The reviews we receive praise our games for keeping players entertained and for challenging their logic and puzzle skills. These are difficult times for us all, and through this initiative we can do our part and #PlayApartTogether. If games can help some people get through this, it is the best reward for us as game developers.”

Gameforge – Alexander Rösner, CEO and Founder



“During these challenging times of uncertainty, when it is so risky to go outside, we are happy to provide alternate worlds where people can come together to socialize, interact, and have fun from the safety of their homes. We are thankful to have such wonderful development partners and industry peers who make it possible to join the #PlayApartTogether cause.”

GameHouse Europe BV – Erik Goosens, Chief of Games



“We are going through an unprecedented time in history. The coronavirus holds the world in its grip and it creates an uncertain future. But some things will not change. Our players remain our inspiration. For nearly two decades women from across the world have been our inspiration. We built games centred around the struggles and victories of women doctors, chefs, vets and small business owners so our players could see themselves in their heroes. They have hopes and fears, make mistakes and pick themselves up again, just like us all. And during this time we want to be able to say through these stories: You rock! We’re rooting for you. #PlayApartTogether.”

Glu Mobile – Nick Earl, President and CEO



“Games have the power to not only entertain people, but bring them together in difficult times. We are proud to join arms with the games industry to support the World Health Organization as we encourage a global community of players to #PlayApartTogether. Across multiple games in Glu’s portfolio, we are actively encouraging players to follow WHO guidance and that of local health authorities for the health and safety of their families and communities.”

Golden Poppy – Carroll Titus, Founder and CEO



“During these challenging times we are pleased to provide a mobile educational augmented reality experience where families can come together to safely socialize, exercise, and play indoors or in their own backyard. Golden Poppy’s aim is to have every user write their own champion story and find the unicorn within. We are proud to join our industry peers in supporting #PlayApartTogether.”

Jagex – Phil Mansell, CEO



“COVID-19 is having a massive impact on many of our lives, but we know gaming communities can help. We are proud to join the #PlayApartTogether global games initiative and ensure that RuneScape and Old School continue to remain strong places for players to socialise and escape to during this time.”

Jam City – Chris DeWolfe, Co-founder and CEO



“Jam City knows that many are turning to games for stress relief and a little joy during these perilous times. As a game company with tens of millions of players, we call on everyone to #PlayApartTogether to flatten the curve and put an end to COVID-19.”

Kabam – Tim Fields, CEO



“At Kabam we entertain the world. And the role of entertainers is never more important than in hard times. Kabam supports the #PlayApartTogether initiative; by following the wise guidance of the World Health Organization we can ease the burden on healthcare professionals and save lives. What better time to catch up on some of your favorite games or try some new ones? You can be a hero by playing with your friends, together but apart.”

Lenovo – Matt Bereda, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing, Intelligent Devices Group



“Lenovo Legion has always been about empowering the global gaming community to connect, engage and have fun through immersive, digital experiences. We’re proud to join the #PlayApartTogether campaign as we stand united with the community during this global crisis now, more than ever. To continue making an impact where it matters most, the Lenovo Foundation will also be making a $25,000 grant contribution to the WHO to support the fight against the virus, in addition to the $10 million global response to date.”

Logitech G – ASTRO Gaming – Ujesh Desai, Vice President and General Manager of the Logitech Gaming Business



“Astro Gaming and Logitech G are honored to join forces with the rest of the gaming industry to support the World Health Organization and encourage everyone to #PlayApartTogether. Gaming has the power to not only entertain, but to also bring people together during this difficult time. Because we all know, life is more fun when you play.”

Maysalward – Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO



“Everyone must do their part to fight this pandemic and reduce its spread. Staying home is an important way to protect ourselves and society from its danger. At Maysalward we are committed to fighting the spread with our games, therefore, we are joining #PlayApartTogether and launching new games with more online gameplay capabilities. Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

MobilityWare – Founder and CEO, Dave Yonamine



“Our company motto at MobilityWare is, ‘Bringing joy to our players, one game at a time.’ Now more than ever, we are proud to join with others in our industry to provide moments of delight, moments of relaxation, and moments to take a breath during this unique time. Whether you’re enjoying a digital Jigsaw Puzzle with your quaranTEAM, or the kids drive you to need Solitaire as you shelter-in-place, we will be there with you.”

MY.GAMES – Vasily Maguryan, CEO



“We are delighted to join #PlayApartTogether. This is a truly global movement for so many games companies, like ours, who want to offer what help we can during the pandemic. As part of the campaign, we’ll be focused on providing support and information to our millions of players around the world.”

N3TWORK – Neil Young, Founder and CEO



“Games are incredibly powerful in their ability to build community and shared experiences; they go beyond physical spaces to create social connections. In Legendary Game of Heroes, the land of Korelis is more than just a narrative setting—it’s a very real home that players have built upon a foundation of friendship and connection, in competition and camaraderie. At N3TWORK we are proud to support #PlayApartTogether as we all weather the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PlayMob – Jude Ower MBE, CEO



“Reaching people via mobile gaming will be a hugely important way to communicate to people in all corners of the planet about the measures they can take to keep themselves and others safe during this crisis. Games are also an important tool to show cause and effect – what the outcomes are of our actions. Combine these two superpowers and we have a solution which can slow down the virus by making people aware of how vital their actions are at this critical time. #PlayApartTogether is such an important initiative to galvanise the power of games to raise awareness, to educate and to enjoy social time with our friends and family and we are proud to be able to play our part.”

Playtika – Robert Antokol, CEO



“At Playtika, we believe that play is an integral part of life, even in the toughest of times. We are proud to promote messages by the World Health Organisation and to join this coalition of games industry leaders to support the #PlayApartTogether campaign. As part of this important response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playtika is fully committed to helping people worldwide stay safe and feel connected.”

Pocket Gems – Ben Liu, CEO



“Games can provide needed entertainment while fostering connection. In these challenging times, Pocket Gems is supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign together with our fellow developers to amplify key messages from the WHO. We hope players enjoy some added content and bonuses in our mobile games like Episode and War Dragons, while also getting important reminders from the World Health Organization.”

PUBG MOBILE – Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Global Publishing and Operations



“We may be separated physically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t connect in meaningful ways through our shared love of games. We encourage all PUBG MOBILE players to safeguard their health by staying home, and closely following advice from the medical community. Let’s show our team spirit by continuing to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a fun and healthy way. By supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign and enjoying their chicken dinner at home, the PUBG MOBILE players can help fight COVID-19 and make a tremendous difference for all of us.”

Razer – Min-Liang Tan, co-founder & CEO



“Gaming possesses the extraordinary power of keeping friends, family and communities connected while we all do our part and stay at home to combat the spread of the virus. In addition to our continuous support for gamers on all platforms, Razer will be expanding our efforts to convert some of our existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks and donate them to health care authorities around the world, supporting the global fight against COVID-19.”

Riot Games – Nicolo Laurent, CEO



“Physical distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation! Let’s stay physically apart — and take other public health steps such as hand hygiene — to help flatten the curve and #PlayApartTogether to help power through this crisis. For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit. And now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this COVID-19 boss battle together.”

Rogue Games – Mike DeLaet, CEO



“We’ve always seen the power of games to bring us each closer together in play. In today’s world and the global pandemic, games offer both an outlet for fun and social engagement while reinforcing critical social distancing measures to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are excited to both support and help spread the word about the WHO guidelines along with our industry peers and encourage the billions of gamers around the world to stay safe and participate in the solution to the global health crisis.”

SciPlay – Josh Wilson, CEO



“Here at SciPlay, we’re all driven by the joy our games bring to the global community. In these challenging times, we must all come together to fight the virus and flatten the curve of transmission. One of our core values is #playTOGETHER, which is ingrained into every action that we take in order to serve our players. We are honored that we can evolve this core value into the #PlayApartTogether initiative, which we believe in so strongly, and magnify live-saving messages from the World Health Organization. So, let’s all #PlayApartTogether to stay healthy, both mentally and physically!”

Scopely – Walter Driver & Javier Ferreira, Co-CEOs



“We are dedicated to creating diverse, immersive game experiences that are an important part of people’s lives and now more than ever free-to-play mobile games are an exceptional way for communities to stay connected during this very uncertain time. We are proud to support the World Health Organization and the #PlayApartTogether campaign to inspire connection and positivity through games, as well as share guidelines and best practices to stay healthy and well for communities around the world.”

Tilting Point – Samir El Agili, President



“Right now, living with so many unknowns and the constraints of physical distancing, it is so important we all find ways to escape while feeling connected to one another, and there’s no better medium for that than games. That’s why we at Tilting Point are so excited to be joining the effort to provide all types of players with new, engaging ways to #PlayApartTogether across our portfolio of games, from deep strategy games like Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest to a terraforming game like TerraGenesis to casual games like Bold Moves, Languinis and more.”

Twitch – Michael Aragon, SVP of Content



“Games are a huge part of what brings the Twitch community together each day. The #PlayApartTogether initiative is a reminder that even while it’s crucial we keep our distance from one another, we can keep enjoying the games we love and stay connected with people online. We’re pleased to share key messages from the WHO alongside other members of the initiative to continue providing a place where people can come together, play games, and create community.”

Ubisoft – Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder



“At Ubisoft, we believe that looking out for our fellow citizens and nurturing a spirit of togetherness will help all of us get through the challenges we’re facing today. We’re joining our peers in the #PlayApartTogether initiative in the hope that by making video games more accessible we’ll play a part in encouraging people to stay connected with their friends, have fun, but most of all, stay safe at home.”

Unity Technologies – John Riccitiello, CEO



“At Unity, we believe the world is a better place with more game creators and game players in it. Whether you’re playing your favorite game with friends on the internet or learning how to make your first game with some of our now-free all-access coding initiatives, #PlayApartTogether can galvanize players to protect themselves and their families. We look forward to working with the global games industry to do our part as global citizens to flatten the curve.”

WellPlay – Ari Mostov, Founder; Creator, Virus Hunters



“Increasingly audiences seek content that allows them to be a part of the story and therefore a part of the solution. We need entertainment that activates our agency, and gaming is the answer. The #PlayApartTogether initiative empowers players around the world to be a part of the COVID-19 solution. We are proud to be a part of this initiative with the launch of our mobile AR game Virus Hunters, featuring the loathsome Coronavirus.”

Wildlife Studios – Victor Lazarte, Co-CEO



“Now, more than ever, we are witnessing how gaming could unite the world. Wildlife is honored to be a part of the #PlayApartTogether initiative alongside other game industry leaders to promote the World Health Organization messages. This campaign reminds us that we could still be connected even though we’re apart, and together we could overcome adversity.”

YANA – Adam Whyte, Founder of YANA and Co-Founder of Edge Esports



“Now is a time like no other. Isolation doesn’t need to be isolating! YANA will be a mass participation event, harnessing the power of video games to connect people and let people know You Are Not Alone. On May 2nd, we want to bring more than 10 million gamers together creating an opportunity for people to play their favourite games while staying apart. We’re proud to support and share the messages of #PlayApartTogether and the World Health Organization’s health and safety guidelines for COVID-19. With video games you can be separate but together, so let’s game together and flatten the curve!”

Yodo1 – Henry Fong, CEO



“Games have a unique ability to unite people across cultural and geographical boundaries, enabling a feeling of togetherness even when players are thousands of miles apart. Yodo1 is proud to participate in the #PlayApartTogether campaign and play our part in helping gamers around the world find a sense of community and unity in the face of the COVID-19 challenge.”

YouTube – Ryan Wyatt, Global Head of Gaming



“For 15 years, YouTube has been a community where people do things alone but together through #withme videos — but it’s more important now than ever to #StayHome and #PlayApartTogether. Some of the most impactful moments on YouTube have been creators virtually engaging with fans and other gaming creators halfway around the world via livestreams.

