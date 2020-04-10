LAFC Teams Up With Allied Esports To Produce LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series

Club to Take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. on Twitch.tv/LAFC as Part of 10-Game Series to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Allied Esports, a leading esports entertainment and production company, announced today an agreement to produce the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series – a 10-game FIFA20 series streamed live on twitch.tv/lafc to support Los Angeles-based charities in their fight against COVID-19.

Launched on March 29, the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series has raised over $6,500 through fan donations during two broadcasts. Fans are encouraged to continue to tune in and donate to help support the LAFC Foundation and its work with numerous charities fighting COVID-19. For more information on how to donate during the coronavirus outbreak, please visit LAFC.com/Foundation.

“During this challenging period, our agreement with Allied Esports allows us to continue to be a force for good in Los Angeles by raising money for charities fighting COVID-19,” LAFC EVP and CBO Larry Freedman said. “At the same time, we are also providing high-quality content and a direct connection to our supporters and fans when we cannot be together physically.”

The innovative LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series production features LAFC Lead Broadcaster Max Bretos hosting the live action, with special guest interviews and analysis from LAFC players and other media personalities as fans interact in a chat room while donating.

“Producing LAFC’s online FIFA broadcasts allows us to support the team and the important push to raise money for the people on the front line of this pandemic,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “Our transition to online production and events has opened the doors to a number of new relationships, and we’re thrilled to serve LAFC’s loyal fanbase during a time when positive spirit and community is crucial for us all.”

“Working with Allied Esports has taken the production of the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series to another level,” said Alex Sale, LAFC Senior Manager of Business Development & Special Projects. “We look forward to more innovative developments as LAFC continues to expand into the world of esports.”

LAFC and Allied Esports have seen over 650,000 total live views in the first two matches, with a high of 18,143 concurrent viewers on April 5 as LAFC’s RemiMartinn defeated FC Dallas’s i9ibbs, and a peak viewership of 16,675 viewers on March 29 when RemiMartinn defeated the LA Galaxy’s GGGodfather.

The Black & Gold’s RemiMartinn will look to go for his third straight win against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Alex “Exraa” Gonzalez in a home-and-away series on Friday, April 10, with the live stream scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

