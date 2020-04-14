iHeartMedia and Today’s Inspiring Thinkers From All Sectors of American Society Team Up to Launch “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020,” a New Podcast Giving Students the Graduation They Deserve

Speakers Including: Jimmy Fallon, Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning, Mellody Hobson, General Stan McChrystal, David Solomon, Abby Wambach, David Chang, Katie Couric, Mike Krzyzewski, Dr. Oz, Chelsea Handler, Bobbi Brown, Stephanie Ruhle, Sienna Miller, Guy Raz and Sylvia Rhone; today’s biggest music artists, including Halsey, John Legend, Kesha, DJ Khaled, Khalid, Pitbull and Tim McGraw; and iHeartRadio On Air and Podcast Personalities including Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan, Angela Yee, Woody and more — Will Share Words of Wisdom with Upcoming Graduates Unable to Attend their Commencement Ceremonies Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” — a one-of-kind special podcast event for America’s graduation month featuring commencement addresses from some of the most inspiring and accomplished thought leaders impacting culture today. Participants in “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” include two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion Abby Wambach; cosmetics icon Bobbi Brown; comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler; restaurateur and TV personality David Chang; Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon; NFL football legend Eli Manning; journalist and NPR correspondent Guy Raz; top recording artist Halsey; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon; top recording artist John Legend; award-winning journalist Katie Couric; Grammy-nominated pop star Kesha; DJ Khaled; R&B singer and songwriter Khalid; business leader and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson; Coach Mike Krzyzewski; Dr. Oz; international recording artist and business entrepreneur Pitbull; actor Sienna Miller; General Stan McChrystal; MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle; CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone and top country artist Tim McGraw, with more to be announced, to help celebrate and inspire high school and college graduates of 2020 as they look to the future.

“Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” will also feature speeches from leading iHeartRadio on air personalities and podcast hosts, including Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan, Angela Yee, Woody with more to be announced – each sharing, from the safety of their homes, sage advice, heartfelt stories and words of wisdom aimed at motivating graduates during these unprecedented times.

The podcast will publish the speeches on May 15, ahead of “National Graduation Day” (May 17). The speeches will be produced specifically for the podcast, through the iHeartPodcast Network, and are dedicated to all the graduating classes of 2020 who will miss their commencement celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcast will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard, with each speech also being featured on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations across the country – reaching hundreds of millions of listeners nationwide and taking commencement addresses to a new level.

“Because so many schools and colleges have moved to online learning to ensure the safety of their students, many graduates are missing their commencement ceremonies, traditionally such significant milestones in their lives,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year. ‘Speeches for the Class Of 2020’ brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year’s graduates. These are the speakers our graduates would have had at their real-world ceremonies if not for current circumstances, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them together through this podcast.”

