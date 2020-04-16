Compound Photonics Unveils World’s Smallest Wide Field of View 1080p Optical Engine Reference Design for Smart Glasses

CP releases a compact optical engine reference design optimized for its 0.26” diagonal, 1080p LCoS microdisplay to accelerate customers’ efforts to develop next-gen AR/MR devices

CP’s 1080p LCoS display’s small pixel size, >90% duty-cycle and high panel reflectance enable 2x brightness in a 2x smaller form factor vs. other optical engine designs

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1080p–Compound Photonics US Corporation (CP), a leading provider of compact high-resolution microdisplay solutions for Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) applications, today introduced an ultra-compact, high brightness 1080p optical engine reference design that fits into a volume under 3 cubic centimeters (3cc). Specifically optimized for CP’s 0.26” diagonal, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 3.015μm pixel, all-in-one Integrated Display Module (IDM) package, this optical engine design enables system designers to rapidly develop AR/MR smart glasses that deliver naturalistic visual experiences in more ergonomic form factors approaching regular consumer eyewear. Prototype demonstration units have shown up to 2x brightness vs. other engine designs when projected into the new generation of 50°+ wide field of view (WFOV) waveguides.





“Since size of the display drives the overall optical engine volume, this engine can be up to 2x smaller than those built around similar resolution displays at larger pixel sizes,” commented Edmund Passon, Co-CEO at Compound Photonics. “The combination of CP’s high-reflectance LCoS display operating at >90% duty cycle and a new optical architecture delivers needed brightness improvement over previous designs to reduce power consumption while simultaneously illuminating a larger field of view and eyebox along with providing improved image quality and resolution required to take full advantage of these new to market WFOV waveguides.”

CP’s IDM package (7.25 x 15.5 x 3.4 mm) is a complete display subsystem (including driver ASIC and passive components) with MIPI input that can be flexibly configured for a wide range of integration needs. It also incorporates CP’s NOVA display driver architecture for customizable, frame-by-frame control of refresh rate (up to 240 Hz), color sub-frame rate, and other parameters to optimize for low latency, short persistence and low power according to type of image content and use case.

Andrew Shih, Compound Photonics’ Marketing and Business Development Manager, added, “With the release of this reference design, system integrators, ODMs, and OEMs will have a tested and validated high-performance full optical/display subsystem solution that simplifies integration of pre-qualified microdisplay, optical engine and waveguide combinations into consumer AR glasses, thereby reducing development effort and accelerating time-to-market. Customers can now focus on their core competencies – industrial design, software integration, systems integration, and manufacturing – to develop attractive, compelling, and high-performance AR/MR devices for consumer and industrial end-markets.”

CP is currently scheduling demos for this new engine and the reference design will be available for customers to license.

