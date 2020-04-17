World TV & Video Services Market Report and Database 2015-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “World TV & Video Services Markets – Database & Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

It is expected that the existing signs that the TV market is slowing worldwide to begin to accentuate in 2022, as growth in emerging countries is no longer able to offset the inexorable decline of pay-TV in the most mature markets, especially in the US and the EU-5 and the advertising revenue sharp slowdown.

By 2023, the world TV revenue should return to its 2019 level despite the continuing of the TV household growth in this period. At the same time, the OTT juggernaut is not likely to lose steam and is forecast to account for more than a quarter of the sector’s revenue in 2023.

This twice-yearly observatory delivers detailed figures and an analysis of the driving trends, along with a dataset and concise summary report.

This latest edition includes several new additions, and now covers the latest developments in 49 countries and 11 regions and sub-regions, along with a consolidated global snapshot.

The dataset provides figures back to 2015 and forecasts up to 2023 for the key indicators used to track the TV and video sector. The report provides an analysis of the main market trends and the developments to watch in the coming months and years.

Dataset Scope

Consumption indicators

Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video

The top free-to-air channels’ audience share

Access indicators

General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households

Households’ main television access mode: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV

Digitization levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode

Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split

Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services

Revenue indicators

GDP

Income from public financing/licensing fees

TV ad revenue

Pay-TV revenue

Revenue from video on demand, managed and OTT services (video advertising revenue, DTR, EST, SVoD)

Type of data

Background data 2015-2018

Estimates as of the end of 2019

Forecasts for 2020-2023

Geographical coverage

The global TV market is broken down into five main regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa-the Middle East.

Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Audiovisual consumption

2.1. Linear TV still holding its own

2.2. Top national channels continue to lose viewers

3. TV access technologies

3.1. A world split between terrestrial in the south and wireline in the north

3.2. Cable still the main purveyor of TV programming but losing ground

3.3. After a period of rapid decline, terrestrial’s market share is levelling off

3.4. Satellite and IPTV remain the only two attractive networks

3.5. Network digitisation nearing completion

4. TV revenue

4.1 US TV market still the biggest money-maker

4.2 TV revenue peaking across the globe

4.3 North America the only market in decline in 2019

4.4 More and more signs of market decline in Europe

4.5 Southern hemisphere and Asia driving global growth

5. OTT viewing

5.1 North America also number one in the OTT market

5.2 OTT still growing rapidly

5.3 OTT is driving growth in the TV/video market

6. Market players

6.1 US players still on top

6.2 A small handful of players dominate the OTT market

6.3 Is the sector poised for further consolidation?

7. What to keep an eye on

8. Annex – Methodology

8.1 Indicators by country

8.2 Definitions

8.3 Sources

List of Tables & Figures

Audiovisual consumption

Linear TV screen time around the world in 2018

Change in linear TV screen time around the world between 2014 and 2018

Percentage of young adults’ TV viewing time that is time-shifted

Breakdown of TV screen time in France in 2018, by age, location and viewing mode

Change in audience share for the top 5 national TV channels in Europe’s biggest markets, 2010-2018

TV access technologies

Breakdown of TV households worldwide by access technology, in 2019

Change in TV access technologies worldwide, 2015-2023

Average annual growth rate for terrestrial network households worldwide between 2015 and 2019 and between 2019 and 2023

Change in the percentage of terrestrial households worldwide, and growth rate, 2015-2023

Change in the number of TV households worldwide, by access mode, between 2015 and 2019

Digital transition timetable for terrestrial networks worldwide

TV revenue

Breakdown of TV revenue worldwide, in 2019

Change in the breakdown of TV revenue by source, 2015-2023

Progression of regional TV revenue growth, 2015-2023

Progression of pay TV revenue in Germany, France, Scandinavia and the UK, 2015-2023

Regional TV revenue growth between 2015 and 2023

OTT viewing

Breakdown of OTT revenue worldwide, in 2019

OTT revenue growth between 2015 and 2023

Growth of linear TV and OTT revenue between 2015 and 2023

Market players

World’s top 20 TV/video companies in 2018, by revenue

Top SVOD players’ market share in 2018 in a selection of countries

Subscriber growth for the top OTT players in the US between 2013 and 2018

TV industry mega-mergers in the United States, 2015 to 2018

