Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Available for Frontline Workers

Premium, rugged, multi-purpose smartphone makes it easier for frontline workers to do their job in any environment

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is proud to offer a new mobile solution for the frontline workers playing a vital role in our economy. Announced in January, and available nationwide today, the Galaxy XCover Pro is designed to help those in public sector, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and other verticals work faster and more efficiently. It offers the durability frontline workers need as well as brings together integrated features, like Samsung Knox customization capabilities, push-to-talk, barcode scanning and other features to enable users to streamline workflows.

Being both rugged and durable as well as sleek and stylish, the Galaxy XCover Pro challenges the status quo of what a smartphone built for business needs to be. It’s specifically designed for work environments, where collaboration, productivity and data security are paramount. The device’s IP68 rating means it can handle dust and drops of up to 1.5 meters without a case and its MIL-STD 810G certification makes it reliable in extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. It even supports users wearing gloves when Glove Mode is enabled.

Frontline workers move from call to call and site to site, often taking on different tasks in each location. The Galaxy XCover Pro simplifies their task workflows with two programmable buttons that can map to a variety of capabilities so users can quickly and conveniently open whichever application or feature they most frequently use. Also, the Galaxy XCover Pro’s battery isn’t just long-lasting, it’s replaceable. When out servicing a long route, logistics professionals can easily replace the battery with a spare to keep the phone going as long as they need it. The device also supports pogo pin charging which means a user can simply drop the device into a charging dock at the end of a shift, and the next person can pick it up knowing it’s charged.

Powered by Partnerships

Samsung worked with leading partners to bring state-of-the-art collaboration tools to the Galaxy XCover Pro. The device operates on Verizon’s ultrafast 4G LTE network, and, for devices on the Verizon network, the Galaxy XCoverPro will come preloaded with Verizon Push To Talk Plus. Verizon Push To Talk Plus enables super-efficient voice and multimedia communications to help keep your mobile workforce – including groups of up to 250 people – connected instantly. With enhanced features to help improve collaboration and dispatching capabilities, Verizon Push To Talk Plus delivers on crystal clear quality and mobile connectivity.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is built to easily integrate with Microsoft Teams. The all in one platform empowers today’s frontline workers with the resources to drive communication, collaboration and ability to share information that will accelerate decision-making in real time. Microsoft Teams also streamlines workforce management to help Frontline workers do their best work with tools like Shifts, Tasks and Praise. Later this year, the dedicated push-to-talk buttons on the XCover Pro will allow team members to communicate instantly with Walkie Talkie feature in Microsoft Teams.

With so many built-in functionalities, as well as software and hardware solutions from partners such as Infinite Peripherals and KOAMTAC, ProGlove and Scandit, the Galaxy XCover Pro can easily be setup and customized to suit the needs of any business. The multi-purpose device is NFC-ready with enhanced security and reliability features from TEEgris, making it an exceptional mobile point of Sale (mPOS) system. Lastly, the XCover Pro will provide a minimum of two years of market availability from launch and three years of security updates to ensure business continuity.

Finally, the Galaxy XCover Pro is dual SIM ready, and will be dual SIM capable through an MR update in the second half of 2020. This means the device can support two distinct personas enabling field service companies to better ensure their employees’ safety by allowing them to use two networks so they always stay connected.

General nationwide availability of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro starts today on the Verizon network, and the device is also available unlocked at Samsung.com, Microsoft.com and via other distributor channels. Distribution at Microsoft, Samsung and Verizon retail stores will begin at a later date.

The premium device is priced at $499.99.

Galaxy XCover Pro Specifications1

Dimension 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g) Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0 Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)2 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

1 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

2 Galaxy XCover Pro will support dual SIM functionality in North America through a future software update once the service is available.

