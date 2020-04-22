Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts, 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Western Europe’s pay TV subscriber total will slip below 100 million by 2025. However, this is no US steep decline as subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025.
The number of Western European pay TV subscribers will fall by 2.6% between 2019 and 2025, with revenues down by 12.5%. Homes will pay less for TV as they move to bundles.
Western Europe will have 99.86 million pay TV subscribers by 2025. All but four of the 18 countries covered in this research will lose pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany will decline by the most (down by 871,000), followed by the UK (785,000).
Published in April 2020, this 192-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 40-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points.
- Excel workbook: Covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues, and by a major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
-
Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 81-page PDF document.
