National Geographic Announces Special Linear Presentation of Its Disney+ Hit Series, THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join international treasure and superstar Jeff Goldblum on a delightful journey where the ordinary becomes extraordinary! THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM, produced by National Geographic for Disney+, will make its U.S. linear television debut on Nat Geo Monday, May 11, at 9/8c, with two back-to-back episodes of ‘staff-pick’ favorites “Sneakers” and “Pools.” The entire first season is currently available only on Disney+.

In THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM, Jeff pulls on the thread of deceptively familiar objects to unravel a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history. From sneakers, pools, ice cream, coffee and cosmetics to everything in between, he uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes eccentric back stories.

Throughout the season, Jeff has entertaining, insightful encounters with people who are intimately connected to each episode’s featured subject, including world-famous industry giants, pioneering mavericks, scientists and passionate obsessives. They help him understand each item’s often surprising history, its current significance in our lives and the impact it will have on our collective future.

“Jeff’s distinct sense of humor and endless charm draw you into his fascinating world where ordinary, even seemingly mundane objects become extraordinary when seen through the prism of his curious and witty mind,” says Geoff Daniels, EVP, National Geographic Global Unscripted Entertainment. “At a time when everyone needs a little more fun in their lives, this special sampling of our hit show will add a spring to your step and, after two episodes, I’m certain you’ll want to hop on over to Disney+ to explore it all.”

The two episodes airing on Nat Geo May 11 are the following:

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM — “Sneakers”



Airing on National Geographic Monday, May 11, at 9 PM ET/PT

Jeff Goldblum sets out to investigate the multibillion-dollar industry of SNEAKERS that’s transformed into an expansive phenomenon. His journey includes the basketball court, the boardroom, the country’s sneaker convention — Sneaker Con — and Adidas’ high-tech labs. Finally, he meets “The Shoe Surgeon” Dominic Ciambrone, who makes a customized sneaker fit for Jeff’s feet only.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM – “Pools”



Airing on National Geographic – Monday, May 11, at 9:30 PM ET/PT

Jeff Goldblum takes a dip into the world of POOLS and follows his curiosity about its impact and ability to break boundaries. Jeff’s journey includes experiencing an LA water park, an aqua-therapy center and NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab, where he discovers firsthand the unique qualities of water and our relationship with it. He even tries his hand at synchronized swim routines in the process.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM is produced by National Geographic and Nutopia with Jeff Goldblum, Matt Renner, Jane Root, Peter Lovering, Arif Nurmohamed and Keith Addis as executive producers.

