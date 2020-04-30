fuboTV Announces Ticker Symbol Change To “FUBO”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) announced today that the company’s ticker symbol on the OTCQB has changed to “FUBO” from “FBNK” effective tomorrow at market open.

The number of shares outstanding of the registrant’s common stock as of April 1, 2020 on an as-converted to common stock basis, was approximately 99.1 million shares.

On April 2, fuboTV, Inc. and FaceBank Group, Inc. announced that they had merged to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances. This combination creates a content delivery platform for traditional and future-form IP. fuboTV plans to leverage FaceBank’s IP sharing relationships with leading celebrities and other digital technologies to enhance its sports and entertainment offerings.

Following the merger, the combined company began trading on the OTCQB. The company intends to uplist to a major stock exchange in the coming months.

The company is based in New York City and led by CEO David Gandler. Edgar Bronfman Jr. was named Executive Chairman of the Board earlier this week.

About fuboTV

fuboTV and FaceBank Group (OTCQB: FUBO) announced on April 2, 2020 that they had merged to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans, launched in 2019 with event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (“fuboTV”) and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance, fuboTV’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, new strategic partnerships, and fuboTV’s plans to uplist to a national stock exchange. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer L. Press, fuboTV



jpress@fubo.tv

212-672-0081

Investors:



Brinlea Johnson, The Blueshirt Group



brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

415-269-2645