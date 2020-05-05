Austin Film Festival Announces 25 Screenwriters to Watch In 2020

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFF27–Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing the writers’ contributions to film, television, theater, and new media, announced today their fifth annual “25 Screenwriters to Watch” list. Since 1994, AFF has sought to elevate the recognition and stature of screenwriters through a myriad of initiatives and programs, including its industry-renowned Writers Conference, a film festival perennially packed with the visionaries of tomorrow, and the largest screenplay competition in the world. Released today on the AFF website, this year’s “25 Screenwriters to Watch” list is an extension of its mission and includes a roster of promising and innovative voices, featuring writers from diverse backgrounds, mediums, and points in their careers.

Featured writers from last year’s list continue to find success in the industry. Television writer Davia Carter joined the writing room for the new CW series Katy Keene. Tripper Clancy’s film Stuber, produced by Fox and starring Kumail Nanjiani, premiered in theaters last July. Tripper is currently at work on the Kevin Hart led Quibi title Die Hart scheduled to release this year. Jean Lee who’s been noted by Women in Film, the Blacklist, and Ryan Murphy’s HALF, among other entities, is currently in post-production on a new documentary feature titled The Heart of Puerto Rico.

The 2020 Screenwriters to Watch include:

Indianna Bell



Julie & Shawna Benson



Zoe Cheng



Jon Comulada



Christopher Corte



Micah Cyrus



Jonathan Flicker



Zarna Garg & Greg Fortier



Rupinder Gill



Giorgos Georgopoulos & Maria Fakinou



Cris Graves



Josh Hallman & Kai Hasson



Jeremy Laval



Hannah Leder & Alexandra Kotcheff



David Midell



Par Parekh



David Pantano



Larry Postel



Chris Retts



Caitlin Scherer



Kelly Strathmore



Yi Tang



Christina Tucker



Patrick Wimp



Gareth Wronski

More information on these writers can be found at www.austinfilmfestival.com/sw2w.

