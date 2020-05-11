Alcon to Highlight Robust Scientific Program Showcasing Latest Innovations at Virtual American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery 2020 Annual Meeting

Clinical benefits of AcrySof ® IQ PanOptix ® Trifocal IOL for patients and NGENUITY ® 3D Visualization System for surgeons to be presented

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present data that further supports advancements in cataract surgery during the virtual American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2020 annual meeting, taking place May 16-17. The company will also host a virtual exhibit booth that will provide information on its latest product innovations, including the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® and ARGOS® Biometer with Image Guidance, educational events and resources for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While our primary focus right now continues to be supporting surgeons with tools and resources needed during this unprecedented time, we are proud to feature data and technologies to help foster scientific exchange at this meeting,” said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America. “We hope highlighting relevant data on our products, including PanOptix and the ARGOS Biometer, will be beneficial to surgeons as they begin seeing patients again.”

Highlighting the Advantages of PanOptix, the First and Only Trifocal Lens Available in the U.S.

Key data presented at this year’s ASCRS meeting continues to demonstrate how PanOptix delivers an outstanding range of vision, including study findings based on patient-reported outcomes that indicate significant improvement in spectacle independence for those using PanOptix.

PanOptix has now been evaluated by a broader share of the ophthalmology community with data being presented at the meeting that highlights key areas from rotational stability, quality of vision, patient satisfaction to longer-term clinical data.

Saturday, May 16 Paper Presentation: The Panoptix Trifocal IOL: A Study of Patient Satisfaction, Visual Disturbances, and Uncorrected Visual Performance, Presented by Dr. John A. Hovanesian, et al. (7:45 AM – 7:50 AM ET). Paper Presentation : Evaluation of Quality of Vision and Spectacle Independence with Bilateral Implantation of a Trifocal Intraocular Lens, Presented by Dr. Andrew C. Shatz (1:05 PM – 1:10 PM ET). Paper Presentation : Evaluation of the Range of Vision with a Novel Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Jerry G. Hu. (1:45 PM – 1:50 PM ET). Paper Presentation : Objective and Subjective Assessment of Vision Quality of a New Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Jeffrey Horn. (2:21 PM – 2:26 PM ET). Poster Presentation: Depth of Focus Evaluation of a New Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Bret L. Fisher. (Electronic poster available on Saturday May 16, 2020). Poster Presentation : Early Clinical Experience with a New Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. Elizabeth Yeu. (Electronic poster available on Saturday May 16, 2020).



Sunday, May 17 Paper Presentation : Randomized Prospective Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of a New Trifocal IOL, Presented by Dr. W. Andrew Maxwell. (4:06 PM – 4:11 PM ET).



Alcon will also be hosting a symposium titled Steady As We Go: PanOptix Trifocal IOL (presented via live stream) for existing or interested PanOptix Trifocal IOL users. The symposium will be moderated by Rosa Braga-Mele, MD who will host a discussion with Quentin B. Allen, MD; Jeffrey D. Horn, MD; Farrell “Toby” Tyson, MD and Elizabeth Yeu, MD. The event will be held Saturday, May 16 10:30 AM –11:30 AM, Virtual Meeting Room 3. To register, please click HERE.

The ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance Now Widely Available; Competitive Benefits Highlighted

Combining MOVU’s swept source-OCT biometer with Alcon’s image-guidance and vision planning software into an all-in-one device, the new ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance provides a smarter1,2,3 surgical planning solution for surgeons, their staff and their patients. Key benefits of the biometer include:

Easier access to planning data with convenient, one-touch software 4,5 ;

; Better precision and high repeatability for accurate measurements every time 1,2,3 ; and

precision and high repeatability for accurate measurements every time ; and Integration with the Alcon Cataract Refractive Suite for greater efficiency.5

Data presented at the meeting will demonstrate the superiority of the ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance by Alcon against leading biometers in various data presentations.6,7,8

Saturday, May 16 Paper Presentation : Optical Biometers: A Review of Published Comparative Evidence, Presented by Dr. William B. Trattler, et al. (12:10 PM – 12:15 PM ET). Paper Presentation : Axial Length Measurements Using Component-Specific Indices of Refraction Versus a Composite Index: Effect on IOL Power Calculation and Clinical Outcomes, Presented by Dr. John Shammas. (12:23 PM – 12:28 PM ET). Poster Presentation: Efficiency and Economic Analysis of Optical Biometers: Experience from a Private Eye Medical Center in the United States of America, Presented by Dr. John Shammas, et al. (Electronic poster available on Saturday May 16, 2020).



As many ophthalmologists begin the re-entry phase into cataract surgery, there is no better time to consider the ARGOS Biometer for a more efficient experience for surgeons, their staff and their patients. “In our two studies that will be presented at ASCRS, we will be highlighting new data looking at the improved efficiency of the ARGOS Biometer and at the economic analysis of optical biometers,” says Dr. John Shammas, Clinical Professor at the University of Southern California (USC). These studies further validate the importance of this new innovation.

NGENUITY 3D Visualization System® Improves Cataract Surgery Outcomes

The NGENUITY3D Visualization System continues to provide surgeons with unprecedented visualization of the eye with greater depth and detail during surgery than traditional microscopes.9 Key data at the meeting will explore the benefits of implementing the NGENUITY 3D digital visualization system in a high volume ambulatory cataract surgery center, versus traditional operative setups.

Poster Presentation: Utilization and Integration of a 3D Digital Visualization System for Use in High Volume Cataract Surgery, Presented by Dr. Eric D. Rosenberg, et al. (Electronic poster available on Saturday May 16, 2020).

Virtual, but still Networking: Resources for Supporting Surgeons

Visit the Alcon booth to learn how the company is helping communities during the pandemic. During the meeting, the Alcon Foundation is hosting See the Good campaign (8:00 AM CT May 16 through 6:00 PM CT May 17) and will be donating $5 to World Central Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief efforts, up to $10,000, for every caption or photo submitted by attendees sharing the good they’ve seen or done during this time.

Surgeon to Surgeon talks will also be taking place during the meeting, giving attendees the opportunity to interact with other surgeons about some of the most innovative eye care technologies in the industry. Attendees can also visit the Medical Affairs section of the virtual booth to learn more about CME and other medical educational resources.

About ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance

ARGOS is a non-invasive, non-contact biometer based on sweptsource optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT). The device is intended to acquire ocular measurements as well as perform calculations to determine the appropriate intraocular lens (IOL) power and type for implantation during intraocular lens placement. Please refer to the ARGOS® User Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, optical and technical specifications, as well as a complete list of warnings and precautions.

About AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL

The AcrySof IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential Side Effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decrease in ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog, or in a dimly lit room after surgery as compared to before surgery.

Further, a toric IOL corrects astigmatism only when it is placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the toric IOL could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. If the toric lens is not positioned correctly following surgery, the change in your astigmatism correction by the IOL, along with any necessary correction with glasses, may cause visual distortions. If the lens rotates in your eye, you may need additional surgery to reposition or replace the IOL.

About NGENUITY 3D Visualization System

The NGENUITY3D Visualization System consists of a 3D stereoscopic, high-definition digital video camera and workstation to provide magnified stereoscopic images of objects during micro-surgery. It acts as an adjunct to the surgical microscope during surgery displaying real-time images or images from recordings. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “commitment,” “look forward,” “maintain,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

