Canadian OTT and Pay TV Market Insights, 2018-2025: Subscribers, Revenues, Platforms, Operators, Projections – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This 25-page PDF report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Fibe Alt TV and CBS All Access

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV

Key Topics Covered

(Sample Table of Contents)

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87shbx

