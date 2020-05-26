Japan OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2025: J:Com, SkyPerfecTV, NTT and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Japan OTT and Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This 24-page PDF report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Tsutaya, U-Next, Avex dtv, au Smart

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for J:Com, SkyPerfecTV; NTT

Key Topics Covered

(Sample Table of Contents)

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x548ck

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900