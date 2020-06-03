Comcast Corporation Names Mitch Rose Executive Vice President and Head of Its Washington, D.C. Office

Kathy Zachem Retires After 13 Years Leading Government Affairs Advocacy

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation announced today that it has named Mitch Rose as Executive Vice President, Federal Government Affairs. Mr. Rose will succeed Kathy Zachem in leading Comcast NBCUniversal’s Washington, D.C. office, and will continue to oversee the company’s advocacy before Congress and the Administration. Ms. Zachem is retiring after a 13-year career at Comcast leading the federal regulatory, and state and local government affairs teams.





In this role, Mr. Rose will oversee Comcast’s legislative, public policy and regulatory teams. He will report to Tom Reid, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, whose corporate responsibilities include Comcast’s legal, government, regulatory and political affairs. Ms. Zachem will transition out of her daily responsibilities effective June 30th but will remain with the company through the end of the year, serving as an Advisor to Mr. Reid.

“ Our continued expansion of Mitch’s responsibilities is a true reflection of his many years of experience and success in all aspects of government and political affairs,” said Mr. Reid. “ I have worked closely with Mitch on a daily basis since joining Comcast and have been impressed not only by his advocacy and political skills, but also by his sound judgment and dedication to the company. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

On Ms. Zachem’s retirement, Mr. Reid stated, “ Kathy is one of the leading advocates in our field and she was a critical force in building a strong and highly-regarded government affairs team in Washington and throughout the states. That team reflects Kathy’s renowned personal qualities of integrity, intellect and industry. She led regulatory strategy through many of our significant corporate achievements including Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal. On a personal note, Kathy has been one of my closest partners since I joined the Company and, while I will miss her enormously, I am delighted that I will continue to enjoy her wisdom and judgment as my advisor and friend.”

With a career spanning more than 35 years in D.C., Mr. Rose most recently served as Senior Vice President of Federal Government Affairs for Comcast where he oversaw the company’s interactions with the United States Congress and the Administration. Prior to joining Comcast, he ran his own consulting firm and served as Vice President, Government Relations for The Walt Disney Company. Previously, Mr. Rose spent 15 years on Capitol Hill working for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Dole and served as Chief of Staff to Senator Ted Stevens and a legislative aide for Congressman Don Young. Mr. Rose earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Washington College of Law at American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.

