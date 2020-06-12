Casting Society of America and IMDbPro Collaborate to Launch New interview Series – CSA’s Actor of the Month

Project Highlights the Vital Relationship Between Casting Directors and Artists

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Casting Society of America (CSA) and IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, are collaborating to present CSA’s Actor of the Month written interview series. The new monthly series will feature a CSA member speaking with an emerging actor about their career and accomplishments, the casting process and trusted dynamic between an artist and casting director, and the many ways actors leverage IMDbPro tools and services to achieve their professional goals.

The first interview in the series is now live and additional pieces will be posted monthly at https://www.castingsociety.com/media/actor-of-the-month.

CSA’s Actor of the Month series will feature up-and-coming actors nominated by CSA members in recognition of their talent, potential, and personal stories, while also sharing insight into the craft of casting. Casting Director Jessica Sherman (Bates Motel) chose and interviewed Ryan Shrime (The Night Shift) as the first selection.

“Collaborating with IMDbPro on CSA’s Actor of the Month reinforces our joint commitment to finding new and creative ways to celebrate the entertainment industry, while highlighting the important work of both our casting director members and the talented acting community,” said Casting Director Jessica Sherman. “As the first profile in our series, Ryan Shrime shares how he evolved from ‘High School Brat #1’ on All My Children to an actor/writer/producer with more than 50 IMDbPro credits to his name. After seeing his work and speaking with him about his career, I see him poised to continue his breakout career growth.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting casting directors in their work to discover new talent, we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with CSA and offer additional visibility for the important relationship between casting directors and actors,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Through our collaborations with CSA and other industry organizations, we are always excited to hear from casting directors who discovered emerging talent on IMDbPro for career-defining roles, and our goal with this series is to spotlight actors about to break through, using our products and services.”

CSA members and other entertainment industry decision-makers use IMDbPro to discover new talent and projects and stay informed about industry news and trends. IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY OF AMERICA

Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com

ABOUT IMDbPro

IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (https://www.boxofficemojo.com/), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

