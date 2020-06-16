Get Into Rural Life with Country Livin’ With the Morgans

New Exmark Original Series now available online

BEATRICE, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BackyardLife–Few things compare to the solitude and freedom of living in the country. From hunting and fishing, to spending time with family and caring for the land they call home, country folk march to the beat of a different drummer than urban dwellers.





It’s a way of life that’s completely natural for professional bass angler, Andy Morgan, his wife Missy and their daughter, Keylee. In the new Exmark Original Series, Country Livin’ With the Morgans, the Morgan family gives viewers a glimpse into everyday country life on the family’s 70-acre ranch.

“Owning land is a simple way of life,” said Andy Morgan. “It puts you to bed good every night. It’s a lot of labor, but there’s a lot of love in it. It’s just hard work, but there’s a lot of reward.”

In the first episode of the series, the Morgans work to prepare their home and land for the annual fall freezer cleanout. They’re planning a small gathering with the goal of clearing the freezer of meat from past hunts, in order to make room for fresh meat from hunts to-come later in the year.

“This freezer is like a time capsule of our hunting trips,” Morgan said. “Lots of things, lots of thoughts and a lot of great memories. For people who live like we do, the country way of life, the freezer is a more special place than you might think.”

The episode details the Morgan family’s work to ready the property for the upcoming event. This includes garage cleaning and organization, mowing the expansive lawn and planning the menu and activities for the guests.

Visit Exmark.com/Backyard to watch the entire Country Livin’ With the Morgans episode, and learn how you can make the most of your own backyard this summer.

